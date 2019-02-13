Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anaqua : Receives Major Investment from Astorg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Investment to accelerate Anaquas’s growth in the rapidly expanding Intellectual Property Management space

Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the business will receive a significant equity investment from Astorg, a leading European private equity firm. As part of this transaction, Astorg will become the controlling shareholder of Anaqua, replacing Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, both of which have been investors since 2013.

The transaction will accelerate Anaqua’s global organic growth and acquisition strategy. This announcement follows the recent launch of AQX, Anaqua’s leading-edge software platform. With the integrated AQX platform, Anaqua’s customers can seamlessly access analytics and tech-enabled services to transform their IP assets into business success.

Astorg is exclusively focused on investing in global B2B niche market leaders with a clear vision and demonstrated ability to drive growth, create value and enjoy long-term relationships with their clients.

“Astorg will be a great partner going forward and this strengthens Anaqua’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “This is a clear vote of confidence in Anaqua’s direction, products, services, people, and clients.”

“From our initial interactions with the Anaqua team, we recognized a unique ability to consistently deliver innovative market-leading, differentiated solutions,” said François de Mitry, Managing Partner of Astorg.

“Anaqua’s unique partnership with its clients combined with a clear vision to transform IP into business success will be a game-changer for the IP industry,” said Michael Beetz, Director of Astorg.

“Since our investment in 2013, we have enjoyed partnering with Anaqua to drive exceptional growth as the company has become a leader in the Intellectual Property industry,” said Richard Wells, Managing Director of Insight Venture Partners, Anaqua’s current controlling stakeholder. “We wish the company and the management team well as they enter this next phase of scaling.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Anaqua. Evercore Inc served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Astorg.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com.

About Astorg

Astorg is an independent private equity group with over €8 billion of assets under management. Astorg seeks to partner with entrepreneurial management teams to acquire global companies and create value through the provision of strategic guidance, experienced governance and adequate capital. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body enhancing its reactivity. Though not specialized, Astorg has gathered valuable industry expertise in software, healthcare, business-to-business professional services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Milan.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Its mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight Venture Partners encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity.

For further information about Insight Venture Partners: www.insightpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:47pVIA AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2019 : Bringing Buildings into the 21st Century
PU
07:47pHCL TECHNOLOGIES : HCL) has won ‘NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018' in Co-creation category
PU
07:45pMesa Exploration Corp. Terminates Letter Agreement with Sunrite
NE
07:45pPETER NICHOLAS : Border-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:45pGI DYNAMICS : Announces Institutional Review Board Approval for EndoBarrier Pivotal Trial
BU
07:43pTMX GROUP LIMITED : Increases Dividend to $0.62 per Common Share
PR
07:43pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42pFE : Response to ASX Appendix 5B Query
PU
07:42pANDERSONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..
3CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. : CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf ..
4SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
5Divya Gupta Selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2019 Fellows Program

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.