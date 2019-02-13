Anaqua : Receives Major Investment from Astorg

Anaqua,
the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management
solutions, today announced that the business will receive a significant
equity investment from Astorg,
a leading European private equity firm. As part of this transaction,
Astorg will become the controlling shareholder of Anaqua, replacing
Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, both of which
have been investors since 2013.
The transaction will accelerate Anaqua’s global organic growth and
acquisition strategy. This announcement follows the recent launch of
AQX, Anaqua’s leading-edge software platform. With the integrated AQX
platform, Anaqua’s customers can seamlessly access analytics and
tech-enabled services to transform their IP assets into business success.
Astorg is exclusively focused on investing in global B2B niche market
leaders with a clear vision and demonstrated ability to drive growth,
create value and enjoy long-term relationships with their clients.
“Astorg will be a great partner going forward and this strengthens
Anaqua’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives,” said Bob
Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “This is a clear vote of confidence in Anaqua’s
direction, products, services, people, and clients.”
“From our initial interactions with the Anaqua team, we recognized a
unique ability to consistently deliver innovative market-leading,
differentiated solutions,” said François de Mitry, Managing Partner of
Astorg.
“Anaqua’s unique partnership with its clients combined with a clear
vision to transform IP into business success will be a game-changer for
the IP industry,” said Michael Beetz, Director of Astorg.
“Since our investment in 2013, we have enjoyed partnering with Anaqua to
drive exceptional growth as the company has become a leader in the
Intellectual Property industry,” said Richard Wells, Managing Director
of Insight Venture Partners, Anaqua’s current controlling stakeholder.
“We wish the company and the management team well as they enter this
next phase of scaling.”
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing
conditions.
William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor and Willkie
Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Anaqua. Evercore Inc
served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal
counsel to Astorg.
About Anaqua
Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and
intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving 50% of the top
25 U.S. patent filers, 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing
number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s
global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across
Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP
executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators
globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big
data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent
environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making,
and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com.
About Astorg
Astorg is an independent private equity group with over €8 billion of
assets under management. Astorg seeks to partner with entrepreneurial
management teams to acquire global companies and create value through
the provision of strategic guidance, experienced governance and adequate
capital. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term
shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body enhancing its
reactivity. Though not specialized, Astorg has gathered valuable
industry expertise in software, healthcare, business-to-business
professional services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg
has offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Milan.
About Insight Venture Partners
Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private
equity firm investing in high growth technology and software companies
that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in
1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management
and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Its
mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary
executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to
foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight
Venture Partners encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals
opportunity.
For further information about Insight Venture Partners: www.insightpartners.com.
