Anatomage : Releases Anatomage : Cloud Platform Featuring One-Click Review to Provide HIPAA Compliant, FDA Approved Free DICOM Sharing and Medical Image Viewing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a market leader in 3D medical imaging technology, released an update to the Anatomage Cloud platform that allows medical and dental professionals to quickly send 3D DICOM volumetric data to colleagues for one-click review. The updated version provides an FDA approved 3D DICOM web viewer with new tools such as measurements, the ability to discuss cases with messaging, viewing of mesh file types such as STL and more.

The updated Anatomage Cloud platform enables clinicians with a unique one-click review workflow which encompasses (1) automatic 3D volume preparation upon uploading DICOM data (2) fast, secure delivery to a colleague or referral and (3) volumetric image review in one-click with no software installation needed. The image is reviewable from any computer with the proprietary, FDA approved Anatomage Cloud 3D web viewer that offers a suite of radiological tools.

One-click review differentiates Anatomage Cloud from basic DICOM sharing cloud services that only exchange data but provide no ability to instantly review patient anatomy or discuss the 3D image. The proprietary Anatomage Cloud 3D web viewer lets practitioners review the patient anatomy without spending any time installing software, which makes the platform very novel in the solution it provides.

Anatomage has provided the most advanced 3D imaging and treatment planning software solutions to medical and dental specialists for 15 years. During this time, there has been a growing number of medical professionals utilizing 3D medical images for treatment planning, but it has been challenging for them to quickly collaborate with colleagues, referrals and labs because no single platform handled both the transfer and the viewing of the data.

Today, the healthcare industry is demanding a faster workflow between clinicians who need to review and discuss 3D DICOM volumetric images. Most companies and clinics still rely on the traditional data transfer methods such as burning to a CD and mailing the disk. This time consuming method also makes collaboration more complex because the recipient that receives a CD has to deal with understanding what type of files they have been given (DICOM or other proprietary file types) and also what, if any, software they received to view the 3D image.

The one-click review workflow provided by Anatomage Cloud simplifies collaboration because the recipient can start to review the 3D image in one-click from any computer without managing any data files or installing any software using the FDA approved Anatomage Cloud 3D web viewer. The platform is HIPAA-compliant and uses data encryption protocols for security. In addition, the providers can collaborate on the case using the platform's discussion messaging.

The basic Anatomage Cloud service is free for medical professionals and allows them to upload, download, view, discuss, send and receive cases. DICOM data is the open standard format for many imaging types such as CT, CBCT, MRI, ultrasound and more, making the platform useful to a large number of medical specialists. Additionally, the platform allows for transfer of other medically relevant open file types such as STL, PDF, and JPG to aid in the collaboration.



"The new cloud service Anatomage offers is one of the best things that's happened to my practice in terms of efficiency in a long time! Gone are the days where I pay staff to burn scans on archaic CD's and drive them across town to another office, or drop them in the mail and hoping they get delivered in a timely fashion. With Anatomage Cloud I not only share the full dataset with doctors or patients, but I also know when they've opened the case. Very helpful indeed," says Dr. John Graham of Graham Orthodontics.

Medical professionals can register for their free basic Anatomage Cloud account by visiting: https://anatomagecloud.com/

About Anatomage

As a market leader in medical virtualization technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Established in both education and healthcare industries, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning through its highly innovative products.

