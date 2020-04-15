Ancestry :® Names Dr. Ron Park Executive Vice President of Health and DNA

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today announced that Ronald Park, MD, MBA, will join the company as executive vice president of Health and DNA on April 20. In this new role, Dr. Park will lead AncestryHealth®, which launched last year with a focus on advancing personalized health screenings with actionable insights. Dr. Park will join Ancestry’s executive leadership team reporting to president and chief executive officer Margo Georgiadis.

Dr. Park joins Ancestry after 16 years at Roche Pharmaceuticals, including international leadership roles in Roche and U.S. roles in Genentech (a member of the Roche Group). While there, he served in a variety of strategic, lifecycle and commercial leadership roles, including as general manager of Roche in Denmark and Iceland. Most recently, Dr. Park was the co-leader of Roche Pharmaceutical's personalized healthcare center of excellence, a role in which he was instrumental in efforts to develop and accelerate Roche’s approach for utilizing genomics, real-world data and digital health to enhance Roche’s ability to develop and deliver medicines to patients with serious diseases.

A physician-business leader with a broad range of clinical and business experiences, Dr. Park, who received his medical degree from Stanford University, began his career as a physician at UCLA and, later, at Kaiser Permanente. He has also worked in McKinsey and Company’s healthcare practice in Silicon Valley and served on the board of directors for Lif, the pharmaceutical association in Denmark, and the American Chamber of Commerce, Denmark, of which he served as chairperson.

“Genomics and digital technologies are rapidly transforming health and healthcare,” said Dr. Park. “I am incredibly excited to be joining Ancestry at this pivotal time. The talented Ancestry team has built the trust of millions of consumers over the last 30 years and has increasingly demonstrated the value of Family History and genomics to more than 16 million consumers. I look forward to working with the team to further accelerate efforts to make personalized health a reality for consumers everywhere.”

“Ancestry is making a long-term commitment to personalized, preventative health in order to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Margo Georgiadis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ancestry. “With leaders like Ron, we can empower millions of people with actionable insights about health risks identified in their family health history and genetics that can help them start down a path toward better health outcomes. Ron’s unique background - from primary care to life sciences to personalized healthcare - will help AncestryHealth deliver the maximum possible impact to consumers and their health.”

AncestryHealth launched last fall to empower people to take proactive steps – in collaboration with their healthcare provider – to address potential health risks identified in their genes and family health history. Through a supportive and guided experience, AncestryHealth provides connectivity to healthcare ecosystem resources and simplifies the journey from insights to action.

