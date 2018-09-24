Ancora Heart Announces Positive Interim Analysis from Study of First-of-Its-Kind Heart Failure Therapy

Ancora Heart, Inc., a company developing a novel therapy to address
heart failure, today announced positive clinical data from the company’s
recently expanded U.S. early feasibility study evaluating the safety of
the investigational AccuCinch® Ventricular Repair System
designed for the treatment of heart failure and functional mitral
regurgitation (FMR). The data was presented at the 30th Transcatheter
Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of
the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
The transcatheter AccuCinch therapy has the potential to treat heart
failure and FMR patients in whom the disease has progressed beyond the
ability for medications and pacemakers to manage symptoms, or for whom
the risks of open-heart surgery are too high. Unlike current
technologies that replicate surgical procedures to replace or repair an
otherwise-normal mitral valve, the AccuCinch system is designed to
repair the left ventricle of the heart directly, to address the
fundamental issue in the progression of systolic heart failure.
An interim analysis from the first cohort of 16 patients with heart
failure and FMR was presented in two sessions at the meeting by Dan
Burkhoff, M.D., Ph.D., of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF),
and separately by Mark Reisman, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine,
Section Head for Interventional Cardiology, and Director of
Cardiovascular Emerging Therapies at University of Washington Medical
Center.
“These preliminary efficacy data suggest that repairing the enlarged
left ventricle with the AccuCinch system may not only reduce mitral
regurgitation but may also improve heart function. The results are
highly encouraging, and we look forward to continuing to study the
device’s many potential benefits in this study and future studies,” said
Jeff Closs, president and CEO of Ancora Heart. “Our goal is to show that
a therapy focused on the ventricle will make a real difference in both
quality and length of life for heart failure patients.”
The initial data from the study, which continues to enroll patients and
add trial sites, suggest a favorable safety profile with consistent
procedural safety at 30 days, including no major adverse cardiac events
and no device-related deaths. Preliminary efficacy data also at 30-day
follow-up demonstrated a reduction in left ventricular volume by an
average of 29%. Ejection fraction (EF), a measure of blood flowing out
of the left ventricle, improved on average from 30% to 42%. In addition,
mitral regurgitation grades and regurgitant volumes were both
substantially reduced across this cohort.
“We are seeing consistent procedural success and promising safety
results with AccuCinch, which is unique in its ventricular approach,”
said Dr. Burkhoff. “Early efficacy data indicate a mitral regurgitation
reduction similar to transcatheter therapies focused on the mitral
valve. However, the additional substantial improvement in LVESV and EF
in patients treated with the AccuCinch system, which in general is also
improving over time, suggests the device may be reshaping the left
ventricle, and fundamentally improving heart function. We look forward
to continuing to evaluate AccuCinch in this study.”
About Heart Failure and Functional Mitral Regurgitation
About 6.5 million U.S. adults live with heart failure, a condition in
which the heart’s muscles slowly weaken and lose their ability to pump
enough oxygen-rich blood to the body.1 Up to 74 percent of
people with heart failure also suffer from FMR, a condition caused when
the left ventricle of the heart becomes enlarged to the point where it
pulls the mitral valve leaflets apart and allows blood to flow backwards
into the left atrium.2 Heart failure and FMR patients suffer
from debilitating symptoms including persistent exhaustion, trouble
breathing, confusion and loss of memory. There is no cure for heart
failure or FMR, and about half of people who develop heart failure die
within five years of diagnosis.
About Ancora Heart
Ancora Heart, Inc., based in Santa Clara, Calif., is dedicated to
helping people with heart failure feel better and live longer. Ancora
Heart has developed the AccuCinch System, an investigational therapy
designed to repair the enlarged left ventricle targeting the underlying
cause of heart failure. The AccuCinch heart failure treatment was
created to benefit the millions of patients who otherwise have no
minimally invasive option available to them. For more information visit www.ancoraheart.com.
1 Benjamin E.J., Blaha M.J., Chiuve S.E., et al. Heart
disease and stroke statistics—2017 update: a report from the American
Heart Association. Circulation 2017; 135: pp. e146-e603
2 Al-Amri,
H. S., Al-Moghairi, A. M., & El Oakley, R. M. (2011). Surgical treatment
of functional mitral regurgitation in dilated cardiomyopathy. Journal of
the Saudi Heart Association, 23(3), 125–134. http://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsha.2011.04.001
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005334/en/