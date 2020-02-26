Andalusia Country Club : Debuts Property-wide Renovations, Announces New Villa Plans and New Membership Offerings

In concert with the launch of its 13th season, Andalusia Country Club has just unveiled a significant club-wide renovation, elevating the appeal of the private desert community and positioning the club for robust real estate sales and membership growth in the new decade. Following its acquisition of Andalusia in fall 2018, Sunrise Company invested in a wide-ranging revitalization of the esteemed club, focusing on improvements to its amenities and landscaping, as well as modern lifestyle upgrades in Tapas Restaurant, the pool and fitness center. With renovations now complete, Andalusia is welcoming members and residents for a memorable season in the desert while rolling out an expansion of its luxury real estate offerings.

“Ideally situated in La Quinta – aptly referred to as ‘The Gem of the Desert’ – we envision Andalusia Country Club rapidly emerging as the area’s leading community to live and come together,” said Randall Bone, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Company. “We are proud to debut the club’s renovations, complementing the striking natural beauty of La Quinta and creating new opportunities for recreation, wellness, leisure, sports and real estate.”

To ensure that the renovations and upgrades would reflect the members’ vision, Sunrise Company spent a full season following the acquisition with members, engaging directly through focus groups and gathering direct feedback. By investing this time to connect, listen and plan, Sunrise Company was able to understand what was important to members and how to best propel Andalusia into a new era as the premier resort community in La Quinta.

“It became clear in our research and through conversations with members that they are happy with the location and environment here, but recognized that it was time to create a more casual and welcoming atmosphere that will foster greater connectedness and better reflect our evolving membership,” said Mr. Bone. “Therefore, we made improvements to the gathering areas that increase the sense of welcome, connectedness and belonging the focal point of Andalusia’s extensive renovations.”

The club’s enhancements created bright, light and open environments for members to congregate and enjoy time with friends and family – both indoors and outdoors. From happy hours and educational seminars, to updated fitness offerings, Andalusia has reemerged as a modernized destination where members enjoy a relaxed environment that is also poised to welcome a broader, more youthful membership base.

Andalusia’s renovations combine new, lush landscaping with modern lifestyle enhancements, including improvements to the pool, fitness center, Tapas Restaurant and Lounge. In homage to the club’s Spanish namesake, extensive upgrades have been made to Andalusia’s landscaping, planting olive trees, hedges, climbing vines, white roses and more to create a softer, intimate feeling throughout the grounds. Tapas has been transformed into a casual, modern space for members to gather and unwind. The restaurant’s fresh design aesthetic and open floor plan connect the dining room to open views of the pool, mountains and herb garden, which Executive Chef Aaron Marshall utilizes to infuse hyper-local produce into his seasonal fare. Enhancements to the fitness center include new flooring, lighting, fans, and state-of-the-art cardio equipment with integrated entertainment, and the club’s outdoor pool has been refreshed with new design-centric lounge furniture as well as vibrant umbrellas and cushions for outdoor dining.

In addition to the club’s renovations and enhancements, Andalusia’s membership and real estate offerings are expanding. Recognizing an emerging national trend, Andalusia is providing flexible membership terms and to attract members from outside the residential community and has simplified the membership offerings. For the Invitational (non-resident) Golf and Sports Club memberships, there is no initiation fee and members pay a flat fee per year to maintain their membership. Since the membership renews annually, there is no long-term commitment. Members can simply enjoy the club on their terms.

On the real estate front, Andalusia Country Club will be introducing the Club Villas during the 2019-2020 season. Featuring freestanding modern villas spanning 2,300 to 2,600 square feet, the homes will be offered below the $1 million price point, representing the ultimate “sweet spot” pricing for luxury living. Future owners of the Club Villas will be just steps from the Rees Jones golf course and the newly renovated club.

With the new renovations and introduction of the Club Villas at Andalusia, Sunrise Company recognizes how the private residential club experience is evolving in a new decade along with members’ eagerness to invest in improvements to the gorgeous, Spanish-influenced property. As the membership grows, Andalusia’s 2019-2020 season marks a new era of welcoming a greater variety of residential buyers and golf, sports and wellness enthusiasts.

“Sunrise Company’s acquisition of Andalusia has reinvigorated the property, as they have worked closely with everyone to ensure the club is a place that current and future members will enjoy and celebrate for many years to come,” said John Cummings, general manager at Andalusia Country Club.

Andalusia boasts a collection of spacious desert dwellings with elegantly designed interiors with six beautiful model homes ranging from 3,280 to over 5,100 square feet. Each home includes private interior courtyards, disappearing floor-to-ceiling pocket doors, stunning views of the Santa Rosa and Coral Mountains and entertainment spaces fit for the whole family. Buyers can purchase a homesite, customize a floorplan to suit their preferences and allow the Andalusia Sales, Design and Construction team to build the desert oasis of their dreams. New completed and highly upgraded Signature Homes and resale residences are also available starting at $1.1 million.

For more information, please visit www.andalusiacc.com.

About Andalusia Country Club

Set among stunning views of the Santa Rosa and Coral Mountains, Andalusia Country Club is the premier resort community in La Quinta, California. Andalusia boasts superb desert homes with spacious design and modern interiors, with exteriors influenced by the romantic Spanish style reminiscent of its namesake. Each residence includes private interior courtyards, disappearing floor-to-ceiling pocket doors that open onto striking desert views and entertainment spaces fit for the whole family. In 2019, owner and operator Sunrise Company completed a renovation of Andalusia’s community facilities, including new, lush landscaping and modern lifestyle upgrades to the club’s pool and fitness center, as well as its beloved Tapas Restaurant and Lounge. The club is also home to an exceptional Rees Jones golf course, one of the longest and most playable courses in the desert along with the Sports Club that includes fitness, tennis, pickleball and bocce. Outside the gates, Andalusia lies at the threshold of one of the California’s most remarkable hiking and biking trail systems in the Santa Rosa Mountains. Long admired as the Gem of the Desert, La Quinta caters to every taste with a wide variety of desert shopping, fine dining and entertainment. For more information, please call (760) 777-1000 or visit online at www.andalusiacc.com.

