Andersen Global : Adds Presence in Liberia

06/25/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Andersen Global announces an added presence in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service accounting firm BICON Inc. in Liberia, continuing the organization’s efforts to drive growth across its global platform and add breadth to its presence on the continent.

Founded in 2015, BICON Inc. is led by Managing Partner Zinnah B. Sackie and includes a team of more than 30 professionals of which some are on loan and currently serving in key appointed government positions. The Monrovia-based firm provides an array of accounting services to clients in various industries, including merchandising, manufacturing, mining and agriculture.

“Our steady growth over the last several years reflects our commitment to stewardship and transparency when handling client matters and our ability to maintain the competitive edge in our market by efficiently addressing client needs in an ever-changing business landscape,” Zinnah said. “The next logical step in our firm’s journey of continued growth is our collaboration with Andersen Global, as we believe this is a synergistic opportunity that will allow our firm to continue to meet the regional and global needs of our clients.”

"Our expansion in Africa remains a key priority for our organization and working with high caliber, like-minded individuals like those at BICON Inc. allows us to successfully bolster our global platform in order to provide tax services in a seamless manner,” said Andersen CEO and Andersen Global Chairman Mark Vorsatz. “The addition of BICON Inc. is a reflection of our ambition to continue to grow our presence in Africa and a testament to the progress we are making to increase our market share on the continent.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 176 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2020
