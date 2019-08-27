Log in
Andersen Global Announces Agreement in the Netherlands

08/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen Global and Amsterdam-based firm Taxture have reached a collaboration agreement, demonstrating strength in the global association’s continued growth throughout Europe.

Founded a decade ago by partners with roots in major law firms and the Big Four accounting firms, Taxture’s 45 professionals provide tax advisory and tax compliance services for domestic and international clients. In addition, the firm offers legal and notarial services to clients.

“I started my career 20 years ago at Arthur Andersen, so my values of transparency and stewardship are already well-aligned with Andersen Global’s core values,” said Ferruh Tarik Tigli, Taxture Office Managing Director. “Our drive to focus on tailored client service principles and expertise sets us apart from the competition. We look forward to collaborating together with Andersen Global to continue to provide high quality and seamless service throughout the Netherlands, and the world.”

“Ferruh’s team has distinguished themselves as a best-in-class firm in the Netherlands in a relatively short amount of time, and the key to their success are the fundamental values that most people associate with the Andersen name,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC. “They have a high-end consulting practice that fits in well within a global organization, which will allow us to deliver a broad scope of services internationally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 147 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2019
