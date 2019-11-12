Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global : Announces First Collaboration in Croatia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:31am EST

Andersen Global announced today that it signed a Collaboration Agreement with one of Croatia’s largest law firms, KALLAY & PARTNERS Ltd. The addition of the Zagreb-based firm establishes Andersen Global’s presence in the country and continues the expansion of the organization in the region.

Founded in 2006, KALLAY & PARTNERS Ltd. is led by Founder and Office Managing Director Marko Kallay. Under his leadership, the firm provides both foreign and domestic clients with a broad range of legal services, including banking and finance, commercial and corporate law, dispute settlement, arbitration and mediation, labor law, and regulator relationships.

“Our firm values commitment, transparency, reliability and providing clients with the best-in-class legal services, and these values align well with Andersen Global’s standards and vision,” said Marko. “This collaboration will allow us to take our client service to the next level and expand our footprint more broadly. We are excited to work closely with our Andersen Global colleagues regionally as well as internationally.”

“KALLAY & PARTNERS has an established relationship with our other collaborating firms in the region and their synergistic relationship is an integral part of our expansion strategy,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Marko and his team share our commitment to providing best-in-class services and our passion for stewardship, seamlessness and independence.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 161 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aPVH CORP. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56aBION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aDYNATRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aTHE BRANFORD GROUP : Announces Auction of SMT, Electronic Test & Assembly Equipment in Shenzhen, China
BU
09:56aJacada Awarded ISV Partner of the Year by Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider Five9
GL
09:55aSouth Africa's AMCU mining union seals platinum wage deals
RE
09:55aHJ SIMS : Successfully Closes Financing for The Mary Wade Home
PR
09:54aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
09:54aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:53aPOWERORE : Power Ore Completes Digitization and 3D Modelling of Opemiska's Perry Mine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group