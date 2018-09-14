Andersen Global Announces New Board of Directors for Europe

Andersen Global named the members of the European Regional Board of Directors. This regional board will advise the global organization on issues critical to the continent to ensure that the group is working in a seamless way across the different countries of the region, practice areas, industries and also on the management of common protocols.

The European Regional Board of Directors, led by Co-Managing Partners for the European Region, Andrea De Vecchi and Paolo Mondia, will develop the strategy for the region and also participate in its implementation. The board is comprised of 14 top tax and legal Partners from Andersen Global member firms and five from collaborating firms, who will collaborate closely with Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, to consider and provide guidance on direction and operations in Europe.

The announcement of the EU Regional Board today at its first meeting in Portugal signals Andersen Global’s major expansion through Europe over the past four years, having added presence in several major economic hubs, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Turkey, Ireland, Austria, Poland, Greece, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Slovakia, the Netherlands and Switzerland, through its member firms and collaborating firms.

“We are proud of Andersen Global’s growth in Europe and have experienced an increase in clients demanding cross border services. Now is the time to implement a common governing group that will bring all the members in our region together in a coordinated way,” said Andrea De Vecchi. “In March of 2017, Andersen Global had 57 locations worldwide and today we have over 110. In the past year we added a new presence in Europe in significant markets such as the United Kingdom. But the most important thing about this growth is that we all share the same vision and core values regardless of location.”

Paolo Mondia added, “We truly believe that creating a supportive and rewarding environment that also helps every member of the firm to work closely with other offices, as well as participate in common training programs, will help in the knowledge-exchange between the different countries. The European Board of Directors will support this determination.”

The members of the new European Regional Board of Directors have significant reputations as leaders in their respective markets and industries. The members are:

Andrea De Vecchi , Regional Managing Director for Europe (Milan) – Co-Chair

, Regional Managing Director for Europe (Milan) – Paolo Mondia , Regional Managing Director for Europe (Lugano) – Co-Chair

, Regional Managing Director for Europe (Lugano) – Jean-Philippe Bindschedler , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Switzerland (Lausanne)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Switzerland (Lausanne) Pierre Bouley , Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in France (Paris)

, Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in France (Paris) Mark Gorman , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Ireland (Dublin)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Ireland (Dublin) Luis Nobre Guedes , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Portugal (Lisbon)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Portugal (Lisbon) Stefan Kraus , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany (Cologne)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany (Cologne) George McCracken , Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax LLP (London)

, Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax LLP (London) Ersin Nazali , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Turkey (Istanbul)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Turkey (Istanbul) Toni Prat , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain (Barcelona)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain (Barcelona) Michael Probst , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Luxembourg (Luxembourg City)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax in Luxembourg (Luxembourg City) Alessio Rossi , Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany (Dusseldorf)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany (Dusseldorf) Paolo Trevisanato , Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Italy (Venice)

, Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in Italy (Venice) Ruben Van Aarle, Office Managing Director/Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal in the Netherlands ('s-Hertogenbosch)

In addition, the following collaborating firm Partners will contribute to the board as adjunct participants:

Marcin Matyka , Managing Director/Partner at A2Z Tax & Legal (Warsaw)

, Managing Director/Partner at A2Z Tax & Legal (Warsaw) Nakis Kyprianou , Office Managing Director/Partner at UnityFour (Nicosia)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at UnityFour (Nicosia) Nikos Siakantaris , Office Managing Director/Partner at UnityFour (Athens)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at UnityFour (Athens) Karoly Radnai , Office Managing Director/Partner at OrienTax (Budapest)

, Office Managing Director/Partner at OrienTax (Budapest) Gabriel Lansky, Office Managing Director/Partner at Lansky (Vienna)

“Transparent and leading participatory management that represents the best interest of our Partners is extremely important to us,” said Mark Vorsatz. “We value the breadth of the experience of each of these board members as we seek to not only create a premier global firm with the absolute best-in-class service, but also grow and shape a global firm that will set these standards for generations.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 112 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005065/en/