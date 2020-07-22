Andersen Global : Continues Latin American Expansion With Addition of Kenswil & Co.

Andersen Global enhances its presence in Latin America with the addition of a collaborating firm in Suriname, Kenswil & Co., strengthening its tax and legal capabilities in the northeastern region of South America.

With almost 15 years of experience, founder and Office Managing Director Siegfried Kenswil leads the Paramaribo-based tax and legal firm specializing in oil & gas and mining in addition to extensive experience with inbound and outbound structuring, tax advisory and compliance, legal advisory and compliance and corporate governance advisory. The firm’s clientele includes multinational companies, international and local mid-size companies as well as private clients.

“We are committed to meeting our clients’ needs in the most efficient way, and pride ourselves on providing innovative, best-in-class solutions,” Siegfried said. “We look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global as the organization’s platform will enable us to provide our clients with an integrated approach of tax and legal services in a seamless manner regardless of borders.”

“We have been steadily expanding our global footprint and our collaboration with Kenswil & Co. is another strong addition to our platform in Latin America and Caribbean,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Siegfried and his team complement our existing member and collaborating firms regionally and globally, and their industry expertise and passion for stewardship gives us a strong foothold in Suriname.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 182 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

