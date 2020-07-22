Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global : Continues Latin American Expansion With Addition of Kenswil & Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen Global enhances its presence in Latin America with the addition of a collaborating firm in Suriname, Kenswil & Co., strengthening its tax and legal capabilities in the northeastern region of South America.

With almost 15 years of experience, founder and Office Managing Director Siegfried Kenswil leads the Paramaribo-based tax and legal firm specializing in oil & gas and mining in addition to extensive experience with inbound and outbound structuring, tax advisory and compliance, legal advisory and compliance and corporate governance advisory. The firm’s clientele includes multinational companies, international and local mid-size companies as well as private clients.

“We are committed to meeting our clients’ needs in the most efficient way, and pride ourselves on providing innovative, best-in-class solutions,” Siegfried said. “We look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global as the organization’s platform will enable us to provide our clients with an integrated approach of tax and legal services in a seamless manner regardless of borders.”

“We have been steadily expanding our global footprint and our collaboration with Kenswil & Co. is another strong addition to our platform in Latin America and Caribbean,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Siegfried and his team complement our existing member and collaborating firms regionally and globally, and their industry expertise and passion for stewardship gives us a strong foothold in Suriname.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 182 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU
AQ
09:45aVOW ASA : New share capital registered
GL
09:44aThe Rise of ‘Remote Recruitment'
BU
09:43aATOS : to Provide Communications Services for Oersted Offshore Wind Farms in US
DJ
09:42aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
09:42aAVIENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42aDriven Deliveries Announces Preliminary Record Second Quarter 2020 Revenue of $5.6 million, an Increase of 158% Sequentially
PR
09:41aPOTATO MARKET UPDATE 22nd JULY
PU
09:41aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander launches 2020 edition of its Trainee programme
PU
09:41aABB : Safe and reliable power protection with ABB's innovative medium-voltage circuit breaker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
5VALEO : Defensives drag down European shares from 4-month highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group