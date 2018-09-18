Andersen Global Continues South American Expansion With BKM Berkemeyer

Andersen Global announces further growth in South America with the
signing of a Collaboration Agreement with BKM Berkemeyer, one of the
oldest and largest law firms in Paraguay. With two locations in the
capital city of Asunción, the firm has a headcount of nearly 150
professionals, including ten Partners and over 60 lawyers.
Established in 1951, BKM Berkemeyer is led by Managing Partner Hugo
Berkemeyer and provides legal solutions to both domestic and
international clients. The firm delivers advice in all areas of law,
including business and corporate, taxation, litigation, environment,
employment and intellectual property, with a notable expertise in
international transactions and business matters. BKM Berkemeyer also
specializes in M&A’s, joint ventures, foreign investment,
infrastructure, project finance and financial transactions, advising
also on issues regarding telecommunications, water and energy projects.
Hugo commented, “Our focus at BKM Berkemeyer has been to provide
flexible and efficient solutions for clients, and we pride ourselves on
our ability to meet their needs and exceed expectations consistently. We
are excited to collaborate with Andersen Global, because this will allow
us to further employ global teamwork and collaboration to provide
best-in-class quality and practical advice through the member firms and
collaborating firms of Andersen Global.”
“Paraguay is an important market and BKM is one of the largest and
oldest firms in the market. They provide us with a significant presence
in an important market,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and
Andersen Tax LLC CEO.
Andersen
Global is an international association of legally separate,
independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around
the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC,
Andersen Global now has more than 3,500 professionals worldwide and a
presence in over 114 locations through its member firms and
collaborating firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005012/en/