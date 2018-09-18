Log in
Andersen Global Continues South American Expansion With BKM Berkemeyer

09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Andersen Global announces further growth in South America with the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with BKM Berkemeyer, one of the oldest and largest law firms in Paraguay. With two locations in the capital city of Asunción, the firm has a headcount of nearly 150 professionals, including ten Partners and over 60 lawyers.

Established in 1951, BKM Berkemeyer is led by Managing Partner Hugo Berkemeyer and provides legal solutions to both domestic and international clients. The firm delivers advice in all areas of law, including business and corporate, taxation, litigation, environment, employment and intellectual property, with a notable expertise in international transactions and business matters. BKM Berkemeyer also specializes in M&A’s, joint ventures, foreign investment, infrastructure, project finance and financial transactions, advising also on issues regarding telecommunications, water and energy projects.

Hugo commented, “Our focus at BKM Berkemeyer has been to provide flexible and efficient solutions for clients, and we pride ourselves on our ability to meet their needs and exceed expectations consistently. We are excited to collaborate with Andersen Global, because this will allow us to further employ global teamwork and collaboration to provide best-in-class quality and practical advice through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global.”

“Paraguay is an important market and BKM is one of the largest and oldest firms in the market. They provide us with a significant presence in an important market,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 114 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2018
