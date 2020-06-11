Log in
Andersen Global : Enters Eswatini; Expands Presence in Africa

06/11/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Southern Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Robinson Bertram, one of the oldest and largest law offices in Eswatini, adding depth to its global platform in the region.

The Mbabane-based firm, led by Managing Partner Zwelethu Desmond Jele, was founded in the late 1800s and has grown to include more than 30 professionals. Robinson Bertram provides an array of legal services to clients in both the public and private sectors including corporate and commercial, real estate, litigation and dispute resolution, labor and employment, and environmental.

“Our goal is to be the leading law firm that provides effective and comprehensive legal services based on integrity and transparency,” Zwelethu said. “We are also working to build out our tax practice and collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to maintain the competitive edge in our market and provide our clients with an integrated approach in a seamless manner regardless of borders.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Robinson Bertram adds another dimension to our Africa strategy and bolsters our ability to deliver best-in-class service to our clients in Africa as well as globally. Zwelethu and his team set the standard for legal services in their market and display a commitment to stewardship and independence. This collaboration marks another important milestone as we continue to build out a dominant tax and legal practice on the continent.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
