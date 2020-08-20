Log in
Andersen Global : Enters Into Collaboration Agreement With Ajo & Co. Advocates

08/20/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Ajo & Co. Advocates, one of the largest law firms in the Republic of South Sudan.

The Juba-based firm was founded in 2013 and is identified as one of the most prominent corporate law firms in the country. Ajo & Co. Advocates has grown to include 12 professionals who provide legal services in tax, employment law, litigation, real estate, corporate, commercial, and oil and gas.

“In today’s global economy and an increasingly complex business world, the African market demands cross-border tax and legal services that are efficient while maintaining best-in-class solutions,” Office Managing Partner Ajo Noel Julius said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global exemplifies our dedication to stewardship and offers our clients an integrated approach of both tax and legal services in a seamless manner.”

“Ajo & Co. Advocates clearly demonstrate the character and culture that is synergistic with the member firms and collaborating firms of our organization,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Ajo and his team’s dedication to independence and transparency, and their proven expertise remains unrivalled in the South Sudan market. This collaboration is another key development to our expansion in Africa as we continue to add depth and breadth to our platform on the continent.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 191 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2020
