Andersen Global : Expands Presence in Qatar

06/02/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen Global announced its collaboration with Doha-based tax firm MS Partner, adding depth to the organization’s presence in Qatar and expanding its global platform.

MS Partner was founded in 2018 and includes two Partners and more than 10 professionals that specialize in providing tax services to a variety of international clients including individuals and companies – both private and public. MS Partner’s Chairman His Excellency Shaikh Sultan Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani is a prominent business leader in the State of Qatar.

“We value our clients and people, and maintain the highest of professional standards,” said Office Managing Director Manikandan Rajan. “We’ve watched Andersen Global grow regionally as well as globally, and the organization has set the standard for providing clients with best-in-class service in an independent and seamless manner. We look forward to working closely with our fellow collaborating firm in Doha, Al-Khalifa Law, as well as all the collaborating firms and member firms of Andersen Global.”

“Mani and his team bring the type of expertise, stewardship and professionalism that it takes to be leaders in their market,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Tax is an expanding industry in the Middle East, especially with importance on diversifying the economies. We are continuing to expand our capabilities in this region so that we can best serve our clients. The combination of MS Partner and Al-Khalifa Law makes a very impressive and competitive platform for our organization’s presence in Qatar.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 172 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2020
