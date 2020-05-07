Log in
Andersen Global : Strengthens Eastern Europe Presence; Debuts in Ukraine

05/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen Global announces its entry into Ukraine via a Collaboration Agreement with a leading local firm Sayenko Kharenko, further expanding its global platform in Eastern Europe.

Founded in 2004, Sayenko Kharenko is one of the largest law firms in Ukraine with 17 Partners and more than 120 total professionals. The firm specializes in complex cross-border and local matters and provides services for a variety of industries including healthcare, pharmaceutical, agriculture, energy, retail and natural resources.

“Our tax practice has been dynamically growing lately and collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to better address the evolving tax and business needs of our clients, as well as successfully handle any of their global needs,” said Office Managing Director Nazar Chernyavsky. “Arthur Andersen alumna and Partner of our tax practice Svitlana Musienko will assist us as we collaborate with Andersen Global. We appreciate the importance and impact of working with like-minded individuals around the globe with whom we share similar values.”

“The addition of Sayenko Kharenko brings new depth to our presence in Eastern Europe while allowing us to deliver additional services in the region,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “There is no question in our mind – they are the best practice in Ukraine. The firm’s demonstrated passion for stewardship and proven ability to provide clients with best-in-class solutions will allow them to integrate into our organization seamlessly.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 168 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2020
