Andersen Name Grows in Poland

Just a few months after joining Andersen Global as a collaborating firm,
KSP Legal and Tax Advice (KSP T.Srokosz i Wspólnicy Sp.k.), has adopted
the name Andersen Tax & Legal and joined the Andersen Tax & Legal team
in Poland. The Andersen name now has broad coverage in Poland with
Andersen Tax & Legal offices in both Warsaw and Katowice. Marcin Matyka
will be Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Warsaw, while the
team in Katowice will continue to be led by Office Managing Partner
Magdalena Patryas.
“We are excited to adopt the Andersen name and be a part of a global
organization where we can provide best-in-class services in a seamless
manner across the globe,” said Magdalena. “Very early in our
relationship it was obvious that our group was very much aligned with
Andersen values and the mission of providing the best in tax and legal
services, what we have been doing in Katowice for the last 16 years.”
The Katowice-based group has over 30 legal and tax advisors who provide
legal and tax services, including commercial and labor law,
environmental protection, restructuring, litigation and arbitration,
VAT, property tax, excise tax, and corporate tax consultancy. Along with
the existing team in Warsaw, Andersen Tax & Legal in Poland now has over
60 professionals and provides full range of legal and tax services.
“We already have great synergy with our colleagues in Katowice. That
relationship will only continue to grow, allowing us to expand the
breadth of services we provide to our clients,” said Marcin Matyka.
“It is clear that our new colleagues have the character and integrity to
uphold the tradition and reputation of Andersen values,” added Mark
Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC. “We are
looking forward to the opportunities our expanded Poland team will bring
to southern Poland and central Europe for Andersen Global.”
Andersen
Global is an international association of legally separate,
independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around
the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC,
Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a
presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and
collaborating firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005042/en/