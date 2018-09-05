Log in
Andersen Tax : Announces Chad Thiel as Firmwide Private Client Services Lead

09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Andersen Tax is proud to announce Chad Thiel as the new firmwide Private Client Services lead. In addition to his role of Orange County Office Managing Director, Chad will also lead, manage and drive results across the PCS practice in the U.S.

“Since joining Andersen Tax in 2014, Chad has been an invaluable asset and has increased productivity within the Orange County office,” U.S. Country Managing Director of Andersen Tax LLC, Dan DePaoli said. “He is engaging and a natural leader, and his ability to execute on the firm’s strategies played a role in the expansion of the office. I look forward to seeing the progress he will make in this new position.”

Chad is based in the firm’s Orange County office and has over 20 years of experience serving a wide variety of high net worth families and their related corporate, partnership, trust and charitable entities. His primary focus is advising closely-held business owners, entrepreneurs and wealthy family groups. He has extensive experience providing clients with sophisticated advice and creative solutions to achieve their goals.

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Tax LLC CEO and Andersen Global Chairman added, “Chad is a well-respected leader in the firm’s Private Client Service practice and he demonstrates the stewardship we look for on our U.S. leadership team. His expertise in working with clients in the areas of income, gift and estate taxation is a valuable component as we work to advance the practice on a national level. I am confident that he will take on this new leadership role with ambition and employ innovative methods to advance the PCS group.”


© Business Wire 2018
