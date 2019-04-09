Andersen Tax : and Andersen Legal Debut in Greece and Cyprus

The emergence of the Andersen name continues throughout Europe with the
news that Andersen Global collaborating firms, Unity Four and
Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates, will become full member firms of
the international association and adopt the Andersen name in Greece and
Cyprus.
Andersen Tax in Greece and Andersen Tax in Cyprus, both formerly named
Unity Four, serve local and international tax clients in Greece and
Cyprus. The firm specializes in personal tax and consulting for
executives and high-wealth individuals, and in tax services, transfer
pricing, account and financial management reporting, payroll, VAT
refunds and business consulting services. Unity Four was recognized as a
“Recommended Firm” by World Tax in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Nikos Siakantaris will be the Office Managing Director for Andersen Tax
in Greece, and Nakis Kyprianou will lead Andersen Tax in Cyprus.
“Working as a collaborating firm with Andersen Global confirmed our
shared values and vision for Andersen Global,” said Nikos Siakantaris.
“We firmly believe that our traditional values like best-in-class
service, integrity, and treating others like family is not only
timeless, but is what clients search for in a professional services
firm.”
“We continue to strive to help our clients thrive in a complex,
ever-changing global business environment,” said Nakis Kyprianou. “We
are only increasing that ability by providing an international, seamless
association of trusted advisors around the globe.”
Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates will adopt the name Andersen Legal
in Greece, and will continue providing legal services for corporations
and individuals including employment, corporate commercial and M&A,
corporate governance & regulatory, telecommunications media &
technology, construction and real estate, and dispute resolution &
litigation. Theodore Pistiolis, along with Anastasios Triantafyllos,
will lead Andersen Legal in Greece.
“We’ve been a recognized leader in Greece for years. Simply put, we have
the best people and the most trusted advice. Now we are extending that
with leading professionals across the globe via the member firms and
collaborating firms of Andersen Global,” added Theodore Pistiolis and
Anastasios Triantafyllos.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been able to work with Nikos, Nakis,
Theodore and Anastasios in action, and we’ve been impressed by their
business acumen and market expertise,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen
Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “Unity Four and
Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates are leading firms in the region,
and I’m proud to have the Andersen name above their doors.”
Andersen
Global is an international association of legally separate,
independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around
the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC,
Andersen Global now has more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and a
presence in over 136 locations through its member firms and
collaborating firms.
