Andersen : Welcomes Benno Tamminga to the US National Tax Practice

11/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

Andersen is proud to welcome Managing Director Benno Tamminga to the US National Tax practice in the New York office. Benno joins the firm with over 23 years of consulting expertise in value-added tax (VAT) in the United States and globally. He has skills in distilling complex VAT principles and issues into practical concepts and solutions for the U.S. audience.

“I look forward to having Benno join our USNT team in New York. He has tremendous knowledge in working with various business sectors on their global VAT and consulting matters,” said Ellen MacNeil, Managing Director of US National Tax for Andersen.

Prior to joining Andersen, Benno was a Director at a Big Four firm. He started his career with Arthur Andersen in Amsterdam and London before relocating to the firm’s office in New York.

Dan DePaoli, Andersen in the U.S. Country Managing Director, commented, “Benno joins the Andersen USNT practice at an exciting time. His deep expertise in value-added tax regimes around the world will not only benefit our U.S. practice but also help our global organization as we continue to create a seamless, one firm approach capable of addressing clients’ needs across borders.”

Benno received his Master’s in Taxation from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.


© Business Wire 2019
