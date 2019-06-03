Log in
Andes Technology Corp. Senior VP, Emerson Hsiao to Be Panelist for “Open Source ISAs – Will the IP Industry Find Commercial Success?” at DAC 2019 in Las Vegas

06/03/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Las Vegas, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June  1, 2019 -- MEDIA ALERT

WHO:  Andes Technology Corporation, a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and leading supplier of small, low-power, high performance 32/64-bit embedded CPU and next generation RISC-V cores, today announced that Senior VP, Andes Technology USA Corp., Emerson Hsiao will participate on the panel “Open Source ISAs – Will the IP Industry Find Commercial Success?” at DAC 2019 in Las Vegas.

WHAT:  Senior VP, Andes Technology USA Corp., Emerson Hsiao joins panel moderator Eric Dewannain, of Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. and fellow panelists Jerry Ardizzone, Codasip Ltd.; Bobe Simovich, Broadcom Corp.; Steve Brightfield, Wave Computing; and Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Indian Institute of Technology Madras.  Andes will also be exhibiting at Booth 1028 its newest AndesCore™ A25MP 32-bit multicore CPU IP based on AndeStar™ V5 architecture.

WHEN:  The panel “Open Source ISAs – Will the IP Industry Find Commercial Success?” will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon.

WHERE:  The panel will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall at the corner of Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road.  Andes will be exhibiting on the exhibition floor in booth 1028.

Jonah McLeod
Andes Technology Corporation
510 449 8634
jonahm@andestech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
