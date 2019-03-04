Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andina Acquisition Corp. III : Announces Securities To Commence Separate Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 07:13pm EST

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: ANDAU) (the "Company") announced today that separate trading of its ordinary shares, rights and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about March 6, 2019. The ordinary shares, rights and warrants are will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "ANDA", "ANDAR", and "ANDAW", respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "ANDAU."

Andina Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses located in the Americas. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:
Julio A. Torres
Chief Executive Officer
Andina Acquisition Corp. III
(646) 565-3861

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andina-acquisition-corp-iii-announces-securities-to-commence-separate-trading-300806286.html

SOURCE Andina Acquisition Corp. III


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pBLONDER TONGUE LABS : Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
07:26pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB programme at Qatar University highlights ways to manage money
AQ
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : App3B Exercise of Employee Options
PU
07:25pJUMBO INTERACTIVE : Section 708A Cleansing Notice re Employee Options
PU
07:25pLG ELECTRONICS : Preparations for Dead Sea ultra marathon commence in Amman
AQ
07:15pRAYTHEON : To expand uk operations by opening two new sites
PU
07:15pHYRECAR : 9 Ways to Win This Tax Season as a Rideshare Driver
PU
07:15pTHOMSON REUTERS : earns eight top honors in 2019 National Law Journal Reader Rankings | Thomson Reuters
PU
07:13pANDINA ACQUISITION CORP. III : Announces Securities To Commence Separate Trading
PR
07:11pHuttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.