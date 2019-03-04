Andina Acquisition Corp. III : Announces Securities To Commence Separate Trading

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: ANDAU) (the " Company ") announced today that separate trading of its ordinary shares, rights and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about March 6, 2019. The ordinary shares, rights and warrants are will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "ANDA", "ANDAR", and "ANDAW", respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "ANDAU."

Andina Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses located in the Americas.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

