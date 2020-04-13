Andor Health : Appoints Healthcare Technology Industry Veteran Raj Toleti as the Company's Chairman and CEO

ORLANDO, Florida, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health today announced the appointment of healthcare technology industry veteran Raj Toleti as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Toleti comes to Andor Health from Allscripts, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the HealthGrid business unit. Previously, he was CEO of HealthGrid, which Allscripts acquired and rebranded as FollowMyHealth in 2018.

The company also announced the appointment of two senior executives to newly created positions:

Joshua G. Briscoe , MD, as Chief Medical Officer to provide subject matter expertise as well as drive clinical product strategy for Andor Health's care team collaboration platform. He also works as a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Arnold Palmer Hospital, and serves on the faculty at Orlando Health and University of Central Florida's College of Medicine.

, MD, as Chief Medical Officer provide subject matter expertise as well as drive clinical product strategy for Andor Health's care team collaboration platform. He also works as a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Arnold Palmer Hospital, and serves on the faculty at Orlando Health and College of Medicine. Noel Khirsukhani as Chief Growth Officer to drive revenue growth, sales strategy, channel partner enablement and go-to-market strategy. Before joining Andor Health, Khirsukhani served as Allscripts Vice President of Solution Sales and Partnerships for the company's FollowMyHealth product line.

"We are honored to welcome Raj Toleti as our Chairman and CEO, along with Joshua Briscoe, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Noel Khirsukhani as Chief Growth Officer," said Andor Health President Marlin Hutchens. "These appointments, along with our new Strategic Advisory Board, position our company with the expertise to guide the continued development of our mobile clinical care team collaboration and communication platform to meet the rapidly changing needs of healthcare organizations."

Andor Health also announced the appointment of the following healthcare and technology leaders to its Strategic Advisory Board:

Dana N. Bledsoe , DHA, RN, FACHE, former President of Nemours Children's Hospital and Enterprise Vice President Nemours Children's Health System

, DHA, RN, FACHE, former President of Nemours Children's Hospital and Enterprise Vice President Health System Aneesh Chopra , President and Co-Founder of CareJourney and former U.S. Chief Technology Officer during the Obama Administration

, President and Co-Founder of CareJourney and former Chief Technology Officer during the Obama Administration Mark Crandall , Chief Information Officer at Consulate Health Care

, Chief Information Officer at Consulate Health Care Scott Cuppy, Vice President of Industry Relations at Walgreens Health Services

Philip Giordano , MD, Chief of Corporate Research Operations at Orlando Health

, MD, Chief of Corporate Research Operations at Orlando Health Christopher Jordan , Corporate Director of Information Technology at Orlando Health

, Corporate Director of Information Technology at Orlando Health Narendra Kini , MD, former CEO at Nicklaus Children's Health System

, MD, former CEO at Nicklaus Children's Health System Craig Mintzer , MD, MBA, Head Team Physician for Orlando Magic and Rollins College

, MD, MBA, Head Team Physician for and Vipul Patel , MD, FACS, Director of Global Robotics Institute at Advent Health

, MD, FACS, Director of Global Robotics Institute at Advent Health Jay Rao , PhD, MS, Professor of Strategy and Innovation at Babson College

, PhD, MS, Professor of Strategy and Innovation at Jordan Ruch , Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at RWJBarnabas Health

, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at RWJBarnabas Health Pradeep Vangala , MD, President and Founder of Orlando Internal Medicine.



About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and voice and video technologies, our mobile platforms unlock data stored in disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, improve operational efficiency, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Sheryl Roehl

Marketing Communications

Andor Health

Email: Sheryl.Roehl@andorhealth.com

404.434.5330

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andor-health-appoints-healthcare-technology-industry-veteran-raj-toleti-as-the-companys-chairman-and-ceo-301039165.html

SOURCE Andor Health