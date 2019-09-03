Andrew Gillum, Cynt Marshall, Mathew Knowles, PhD, MC Lyte, and More Announced as Speakers and Hosts for This Year's National Black MBA Association's 41st Annual Conference and Exposition

NBMBAA® Paints Houston Black at the George R. Brown Convention Center September 24-28, 2019

National Black MBA Association®, the non-profit professional member-based organization that leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for minority students, entrepreneurs and professionals, will take over Houston, TX for the 41st Annual NBMBAA® Annual Conference and Exposition September 24 – 28 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. With 40 chapters across the country, the highly anticipated conference welcomes members, corporations, university partners, thought leaders, and celebrity guests to a week of programming to educate, motivate and inspire discussion critical to diverse attendees from across the nation.

The 2019 conference includes well known leaders in business across multiple industries who will moderate panels, deliver keynote speeches, and conduct interactive workshops on topics centered around education, professional development, entrepreneurship, and more. Conference speakers and panelists include Andrew Gillum, Chairman, Forward Florida, Mathew Knowles, PhD, Founder & CEO, Music World Entertainment, Doug McMillion, CEO of Walmart, and Cynt Marshall, CEO of Dallas Mavericks with special programming from celebrities MC Lyte, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Jeanette Jenkins.

“We’re excited to bring the 41st conference to Houston, TX for the fourth time,” said Jesse Tyson, President and CEO of NBMBAA®. “This year’s Conference builds upon the legacy of the Association and we couldn’t be more excited to have Houston as its backdrop.”

Ranked as the largest diversity career fair in the country, NBMBAA’s career expo returns with over 280 public and private corporations actively recruiting top-notch, diverse talent, offering coveted job opportunities. With “Transcend the Power of You” as the 2019 theme, NBMBAA® equips members and attendees with tools to optimize their skills and amplify their abilities to become powerful leaders in the business community.

The 2019 conference will also highlight key organizational initiatives that include The Scale-Up Pitch Challenge sponsored by FedEx Corporation on September 26, 2019. Hosted by Mathew Knowles, PhD, fifteen finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of reputable judges for a chance to win the $50,000 grand prize.

Over the course of four-days, National Black MBA Association® 41st Annual Conference and Exposition programming includes:

Graduate Case Competition and Breakout Session: Being Black in the Tech Industry sponsored by FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)

Fitting in Fitness and Breakout Session: Wellness in the Workplace sponsored by Johnson & Johnson

NBMBAA Leadership Institute ® Emerging Executives Track: Leading and Inspiring Change sponsored Liberty Mutual Insurance

Leadership Institute Emerging Executives Track: Leading and Inspiring Change sponsored Liberty Mutual Insurance Thursday Luncheon: Transcend: The Power of You! Fireside chat with Doug McMillon and Cynt Marshall sponsored by Nationwide

NBMBAA Entrepreneurial & Leadership Institutes ® Kick-Off Breakfast sponsored by Marriott International

Kick-Off Breakfast sponsored by Marriott International Leadership Studios sponsored by FedEx Corporation and Microsoft

Various “Meet The Expert” sessions sponsored by Bank of America, Deloitte, LVMH, LinkedIn and Nationwide

Friday Luncheon: Succeeding While Black: The Dangers of Truth & Perceptions in Corporate America featuring guest speakers Andrew Gillum and Lynn Richardson

To learn more about the National Black MBA Association® 41st Annual Conference and Exposition, please visit www.nbmbaa.org/conference/.

About National Black MBA Association®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for black professionals. Representing more than 14,000 members within 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and over 280 corporate and university partners, the organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle.

Visit us @ NBMBAA.org | Follow us on Social @theblackmba

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005826/en/