Andritz AG: EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ expects increase in sales in 2020 — however with only stable earnings

Publication Date: 27.11.2019 15:45

EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ expects increase in sales in 2020 - however with only stable earnings

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information 27.11.2019

Graz - NOVEMBER 27, 2019. Within the framework of the now completed budget- planning process, international technology Group ANDRITZ announces its financial guidance for the business year 2020.

Group sales are expected to increase compared to 2019 due to the high order backlog. Sales of the pulp and paper business in particular are expected to increase significantly due to the processing of some larger orders.

In spite of the increase in sales, the Group's EBITA excluding extraordinary items is expected to only reach a similar amount as in 2019.

The major influencing factors for the earnings forecast include a higher proportion of sales from large low-margin projects in the Pulp & Paper business area and continued weak earnings development in the Metals business area caused by the continuing difficult situation in the automotive industry. The previously announced restructuring measures of the Metals business area are proceeding according to plan. The results will, however, only be reflected in the earnings at a notable level not before the end of 2020.

Profitability of the Hydro business area is expected to remain at an unchanged stable and solid level. For the Separation business area, an improvement in earnings and profitability is planned for 2020.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

ANDRITZ is an international technology group providing plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries. The company is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the company is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas and exhaust gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

ANDRITZ stands for passion, partnership, perspectives and versatility - core values to which the company is committed. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With almost 170 years of experience, 29,700 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.