Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andromeda Investissements : Simplified public cash offer on APRIL shares - Availability of Offer Document and Other Informations Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC CASH OFFER
FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

APRIL SA

OFFEROR

Andromeda Investissements SAS

SPONSORED BY

Deutsche Bank
Lazard Freres Banque
Natixis
Sponsoring Bank
Sponsoring Bank
Sponsoring Bank and Guarantor

COMMUNICATION RELATED TO THE AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND OF INFORMATION RELATING TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF ANDROMEDA INVESTISSEMENTS SAS

Offer price: €21.60 per APRIL share

Duration of the Offer: 12 trading days
 
This press release has been prepared and published on 10 July 2019 by Andromeda Investissements SAS in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the general regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority.
 
IMPORTANT NOTICE

If, at the end of the Offer, securities not tendered by minority shareholders represent not more than 10% of the Shares and voting rights of APRIL, the Offeror intends to ask the French Financial Markets Authority for implementation, as soon as the Offer closes or within a period of three months following the closing of the Offer, of a squeeze-out procedure in accordance with the conditions of article L.433-4, II-2 of the French monetary and financial code and of Articles 237-1 and following the general regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority in order for all the APRIL SA shares not tendered to the Offer (with the exception of the treasury shares held by APRIL SA and the free shares that are subject to a liquidity mechanism) to be transferred to Andromeda Investissements SAS, in return for compensation in cash of 21,60 euros per APRIL SA share, equal to the Offer price per share, net of all costs.

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French monetary and financial code and Article 231-23 of the general regulation of the French Markets Authority, the French Markets Authority has, pursuant to its compliance decision relating to this simplified public cash offer dated 9 July 2019, affixed visa no.19-333 on the offer document prepared by Andromeda Investissements SAS.

In accordance with article 231-28 of the general regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, a document providing information related to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Andromeda Investissements SAS has been filed with the French Market authority on July 9, 2019 complementing the offer document established by Andromeda Investissements SAS.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the French Markets Authority and Euronext will publish respectively a notice of opening and calendar of the simplified public cash offer, and a notice related to the calendar and the modalities of the simplified public cash offer.

The offer document prepared by Andromeda Investissements SAS and information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and the document providing information related to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Andromeda Investissements SAS are available on the websites of the AMF (http://groupe.april.fr) and APRIL (www.amf-france.org). These documents can be obtained free of charge from the registered office of Andromeda Investissements SAS (4 rue de Marivaux - 75002 Paris) and from :

Deutsche Bank

23-25 avenue Franklin Roosevelt
75008 Paris		 Lazard Frères Banque

121 Boulevard Haussmann
75008 Paris		 Natixis

30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France
75013 Paris

For more information, a European toll-free number is at the disposal of APRIL’s shareholders (open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm):

00 800 374 26 162

This communication is made for information purposes only. It does not constitute any form or part of an offer and shall not be considered as constituting any solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. This communication is not meant to be published in any country except for France and the USA. The publication of this communication, as well as the Offer and the acceptation of the Offer, might be subject to a specific regulation in certain countries. As a consequence, persons reading this communication are required to inform themselves about potential applicable local restrictions, and to comply with such restrictions. Andromeda Investissements SAS accepts no responsibility regarding any breach of such restrictions by anyone.

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Scott Pape's 'Barefoot Investor' 2019 Update Edition Provides Timely Advice on Australia's Most Current Personal Finance Topics
PU
11:13pAPPLE : announces HomePod's summer launch in Japan
AQ
11:12pJapan export curbs could be prolonged, says South Korea's Moon
RE
11:08pBritish billionaire Dyson buys Singapore's priciest penthouse
RE
11:07pJapan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
RE
11:05pGREAT PANTHER MINING : Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$25 Million
AQ
11:03pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2019-024 Announcement on Updated Progress of Related-party Transaction and External Investment
PU
11:03pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2019-021 2019-015 Announcement of Resolutions for the Sixth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board
PU
11:03pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2019-022 Announcement of Resolutions for the Fifth Meeting of the 7th Session of Board of Supervisors
PU
11:03pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2019-023 Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FY 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3E.ON SE : Most big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
5BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About