Andromeda Metals : 2018/19 Half Year Accounts

FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Half-Year Ended

31 December 2018

Andromeda Metals Limited Page 2 Page Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 9 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income 10 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 11 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 12 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 13 Notes to the Financial Statements 14 Directors' Declaration 18 Independent Review Report 19 CONTENTS

Directors' Report

The names of the directors of the Company during the half-year and as at the date of this report are:

Rhoderick G J Grivas BSc (Geology), MAusIMM Non-Executive Chairman James E Marsh BSc (Hons), MAusIMM Managing Director Nicholas J Harding FCPA, F Fin, AGIA, ACIS Executive Director and Company Secretary Andrew N Shearer BSc (Geology), Hons (Geophysics), MBA

Non-Executive Director and Audit and Risk Committee Chairman

Operating and Financial Review

Strategy

To achieve the goal of growing shareholder wealth, Andromeda Metals' directors have formulated a company strategy comprising the following key elements:

 The Company will maintain a focus on advancing the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project from Scoping and Prefeasibility Studies through to eventual development and production, should final modelling determine this to be commercially viable. Consideration of a number of production streams, including direct shipping of raw ore, product beneficiation on site of raw material and possible downstream production of high purity alumina (HPA) product most likely overseas, will be considered. Directors see the market for quality halloysite-kaolin product and HPA to be growing rapidly, and that the Poochera Project is a world-class deposit capable of supplying this rapidly expanding market.

 The Company will fund research to assist in the development of new market opportunities for halloysite-kaolin given the high purity halloysite found at Poochera and Camel Lake and the forecast growth in demand for the product in emerging markets.

 The Board believes it is in shareholders' best interests to divest or enter joint venture arrangements for its current portfolio of gold and copper projects in order to allow Andromeda Metals to focus on the advancement of the Poochera Project. To that end, during the six months to 31 December 2018 the Company announced Joint Venture Agreements executed with Evolution Mining Limited over the Drummond Epithermal Gold Project and Environmental Metals Recovery Pty Ltd over the northern part of the Moonta Copper-Gold Project.

 The Company will continue to adhere to principles of good corporate governance, caring for its employees, conducting its operations in an environmentally sensitive manner, and maintaining respect for other stakeholders and for the communities in which it operates.

Financial Results

The net result of operations for the six months ending 31 December 2018 was a loss after income tax of $133,990 (2017: loss of $480,959).

Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the six months was $859,945 (2017: $476,232), the majority of which was directed towards the advancement of the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project. Administration expenses and employee benefits for the six months totalled $527,565 (2017: $474,617) which is inclusive of the valuation of options issued to executive directors. At 31 December 2018 the Company held cash and cash equivalents totalling $1,005,807 (2017: $1,687,019).

In August 2018 the Company completed a Share Placement with subscribers receiving shares issued at 0.6 cents raising a total of $1,100,000 before costs.

Review of Operations

During the half-year ended 31 December 2018 Andromeda Metals' exploration and evaluation effort was directed predominantly towards advancing the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project. In addition, some positive initiatives were made with a number of the Company's other gold and copper exploration projects over the six month period.

Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project

Following the exercising of the option by the Company in June 2018 to acquire up to a 75% equity interest in the world class Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project in South Australia under a Joint Venture Agreement with Minotaur Exploration Limited (MEP), considerable progress was made by ADN to advance the project over the six months to December 2018.

The Poochera Project includes the Carey's Well deposit, a high quality halloysite-kaolin resource with potential to manufacture high purity alumina (HPA). HPA is a new age material critical in the manufacture of high-tech products in the battery technologies and energy storage sector, LED lighting industry and sapphire glass used in smart phones and TV screens. Carey's Well also contains halloysite, a form of kaolin with a nanotube structure, and which has strengthening applications in the ceramics and cement industries and presents niche market opportunities in the nanotechnology sector.

In August 2018 an upgrade of the Carey's Well Mineral Resource to 2012 JORC guidelines was announced which gave an increase from the previous 2004 JORC resource from 16.3 million tonnes to 23.9 million tonnes of bright white kaolinised granite using an ISO Brightness R457 cut-off of 75 for minus 45 micron kaolin product. Subsequent to the end of the half year, on 12 February 2019 a further update to the Mineral Resource was released which reported a halloysite content of 9.7 million tonnes contained within the bright white kaolinised granite deposit at Carey's Well.

During the half year, testing performed on Poochera halloysite kaolin returned a 99.99% 4N purity Al2O3 premium grade product confirming that Carey's Well material is suitable for HPA manufacture using only a single purification stage, thus providing significant capital and operating savings for a potential future HPA production plant.

During October 2018 a bulk sample of 215 tonnes of halloysite kaolin ore was extracted from Carey's Well to be used for commercial scale wet and dry processing in China and Australia with the aim to lock in binding long-tern contracts for supply of direct shipping ore (DSO) and fully processed product.

Successful dry processing trials were performed in Western Australia on 40 tonnes of the bulk sample material extracted. The results obtained have indicated that this method of processing could be used to produce a final product for sale into the market, with processed samples to be sent to potential customers for evaluation.

In addition, 140 tonnes of the bulk sample material was shipped to China ahead of commercial scale testing through a wet processing facility with resultant processed product to be provided to end-use ceramic customers for evaluation.

Work has commenced on upgrading an original internal Scoping Study prepared by MEP. A formal new Scoping Study for Carey's Well is scheduled for release in the first half of 2019 before moving to more detailed Feasibility Studies and permitting for the project.

Drummond Epithermal Gold Project

On 31 August 2018 a binding Earn-in and Exploration Joint Venture Agreement was executed with Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) over the Drummond Gold Project which will see EVN spend up to $6.5 million over four years to earn up to 80% equity in the project. The principal terms of the agreement include:

 EVN to pay ADN a non-refundable cash consideration of $300,000 within 10 days of signing the Joint Venture Agreement;

 EVN can earn an initial 51% equity interest in the project by sole funding $2.0 million on exploration activities across the project tenements within 2 years of execution of the Joint Venture Agreement (Stage 1 Commitment);

 On completion of Stage 1, EVN may elect to acquire an additional 29% equity interest (80% in total) through payment to ADN of a further cash consideration of $200,000 within 10 business days of the election to continue to sole fund by EVN, and expenditure of an additional $4.0 million ($6.5 million in total) over a further 2 years (4 years in total) (Stage 2 Commitment);

 On completion of EVN's sole funding commitments, either party may elect not to contribute to a proposed joint venture program and budget, in which case their interest in the joint venture will be reduced in accordance with a standard industry dilution formula;

 If any party dilutes to less than 10% equity interest in the joint venture, then that party's interest will been deemed to have converted to a 2% net smelter return royalty payable with respect to any minerals produced from the project tenements, capped to a maximum of $10.0 million.

The Company considers that the transaction will enable the Drummond Gold Project to be appropriately funded in order to explore a number of promising projects identified across the tenements to date using the skilled exploration resources of an experienced gold miner in the district.

Moonta Copper Gold Project

The Company's 100% owned Moonta Copper Gold Project is located towards the southern end of the world class Olympic Copper-Gold Province in South Australia and captures the historical 'Copper Triangle' mining district.

On 19 December 2018, the Company announced it had agreed commercial terms for a binding Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement with copper in-situ recovery (ISR) focused Environmental Metals Recovery Pty Ltd (EMR) to form the Moonta ISR Joint Venture covering the northern part of the Moonta tenement. The principal terms of the agreement include: