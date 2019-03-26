Log in
Andromeda Metals : Aust Energy & Minerals Investor Conference Presentation - March 2019

03/26/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Australian Energy &

Minerals Investor

Conference

Brisbane

March 2019

Andromeda Metals

An Emerging Force in Industrial Minerals

2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Managing Directors Address

ASX:ADN

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is published to inform you about Andromeda Metals Limited ("Andromeda" or the "Company") and its activities. Some statements in this presentation regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results. All reasonable effort has been made to provide accurate information, but we do not warrant or represent its accuracy and we reserve the right to make changes to it at any time without notice. To the extent permitted by law, Andromeda accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided by Minotaur Exploration and compiled by Rhoderick Grivas, a Competent Person, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Grivas is Chairman of Andromeda Metals. Mr Grivas has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Grivas consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Experienced Board & Management

Rhod Grivas - Non-Executive Chairman

Geologist with 30 years experience

16 years of corporate/board experience

Previously taken projects from exploration to production

Ex MD of Dioro Exploration - South Kal/Frogs Leg Mines

Chair of Golden Mile Resources (ASX.G88)

James Marsh - Managing Director

Over 30 years industrial minerals experience including two world leaders

Specialised in all aspects of the kaolin industry

Previous first hand experience with the Poochera Project

A qualified industrial chemist

Wide experience in R&D, product development, operations and global marketing/sales

Nick Harding - Executive Director

Accountant and company secretary with +30 years mining experience

Extensive experience in commercial and resource project management

5 years as CFO for Olympic Dam

Andrew Shearer - Non Executive Director

Geologist/geophysicist with 23 years experience in the mining and finance industries

Currently a resources analyst with PAC Partners

NED with Northern Cobalt (ASX:N27)

Capital Structure (28 February 2019)

Shares on Issue

1,355,499,211

Listed Options ($0.012/sh, exp 30/11/2020 )

486,280,451

Unlisted options ($0.015/sh, exp 31/03/2019)

2,476,507

Unlisted Options ($0.012/sh, exp 15/11/2021)

20,000,000

Cash (28/02/2019)

$2.54m

Market Capitalisation

$8.13m

Top 5 Shareholders (28 February 2019)

Buratu Pty Limited (Connolly Super Fund A/C)

10.70%

John & Shaun McDonald (Southland Snipe SF A/C)

3.42%

McNeil Nominees Pty Ltd

2.61%

Peter Andrew Proksa

1.94%

Edward Garnet Bunn

1.84%

3

The Andromeda Transformation

White Dirt?

Or White Gold?

Transforming from gold-copper explorer to industrial minerals developer

Primary Project Focus

Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project JV with Minotaur Exploration

Building an experienced team

Scoping Study due for completion H1 2019

4

Legacy Projects

Minimising holding costs/maximising value

JV with Evolution Mining - Gold in Qld

JV with Environmental Copper Recovery - Copper in SA

JV with Lady Alice Mines - Gold in SA

Gold project in NT - Seeking JV partner

Gold project in Pilbara - Native Title agreements being negotiated

5

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:39:06 UTC
