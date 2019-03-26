Andromeda Metals : Aust Energy & Minerals Investor Conference Presentation - March 2019

Experienced Board & Management
Rhod Grivas - Non-Executive Chairman
▪Geologist with 30 years experience
▪16 years of corporate/board experience
▪Previously taken projects from exploration to production
▪Ex MD of Dioro Exploration - South Kal/Frogs Leg Mines
▪Chair of Golden Mile Resources (ASX.G88)
James Marsh - Managing Director
▪Over 30 years industrial minerals experience including two world leaders
▪Specialised in all aspects of the kaolin industry
▪Previous first hand experience with the Poochera Project
▪A qualified industrial chemist
▪Wide experience in R&D, product development, operations and global marketing/sales
Nick Harding - Executive Director
▪Accountant and company secretary with +30 years mining experience
▪Extensive experience in commercial and resource project management
▪5 years as CFO for Olympic Dam
Andrew Shearer - Non Executive Director
▪Geologist/geophysicist with 23 years experience in the mining and finance industries
▪Currently a resources analyst with PAC Partners
▪NED with Northern Cobalt (ASX:N27)