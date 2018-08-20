Log in
Andromeda Metals : Change in substantial holding - Buratu

08/20/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Andromeda Metals Limited 061 503 375

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund) and Robert John Connolly 003 121 551

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 14/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 12/07/2018

The previous notice was dated 12/07/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

133,000,000

14.84%

145,000,000

13.43%*

Previous notice Present notice

Ordinary Shares

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

133,000,000

14.84%

145,000,000

13.43%*

* based on 1,079,361,560 fully paid ordinary shares on issue

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

10,000,000

10,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Person's votes

145,000,000

145,000,000

Robert John Connolly

145,000,000

145,000,000

$60,000.00

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

08/08/2018

Robert John Connolly

Participation in

Placement

$60,000.00

10,000,000

10,000,000

14/08/2018

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly

Super Fund)

On market purchase

$13,033.00

2,000,000

2,000,000

08/08/2018 14/08/2018

Robert John Connolly

On market purchase

$13,033.00

4. Present relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)

Registered holder

145,000,000

145,000,000

Robert John Connolly

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)

Indirect. Power to control Buratu Pty Ltd as its sole shareholder and director

145,000,000

145,000,000

Registered holder

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:20:04 UTC
