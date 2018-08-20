Andromeda Metals : Change in substantial holding - Buratu

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Andromeda Metals Limited 061 503 375
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund) and Robert John Connolly 003 121 551
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on 14/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on 12/07/2018
The previous notice was dated 12/07/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
133,000,000
|
14.84%
|
145,000,000
|
13.43%*
* based on 1,079,361,560 fully paid ordinary shares on issue
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Person's votes
|
145,000,000
|
145,000,000
|
Robert John Connolly
|
145,000,000
|
145,000,000
$60,000.00
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
08/08/2018
|
Robert John Connolly
|
Participation in
Placement
|
$60,000.00
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
14/08/2018
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly
Super Fund)
|
On market purchase
|
$13,033.00
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
4. Present relevant interests
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)
|
Registered holder
|
145,000,000
|
145,000,000
|
Robert John Connolly
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)
|
Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund)
|
Indirect. Power to control Buratu Pty Ltd as its sole shareholder and director
|
145,000,000
|
145,000,000
Registered holder