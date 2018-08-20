Andromeda Metals : Change in substantial holding - Buratu

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Andromeda Metals Limited 061 503 375

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund) and Robert John Connolly 003 121 551

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 14/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 12/07/2018

The previous notice was dated 12/07/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 133,000,000 14.84% 145,000,000 13.43%* Previous notice Present notice

Ordinary Shares

Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 133,000,000 14.84% 145,000,000 13.43%*

* based on 1,079,361,560 fully paid ordinary shares on issue

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

10,000,000 10,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Person's votes 145,000,000 145,000,000 Robert John Connolly 145,000,000 145,000,000 $60,000.00 Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 08/08/2018 Robert John Connolly Participation in Placement $60,000.00 10,000,000 10,000,000 14/08/2018 Buratu Pty Ltd (Connolly Super Fund) On market purchase $13,033.00 2,000,000 2,000,000

08/08/2018 14/08/2018

Robert John Connolly

On market purchase

$13,033.00

4. Present relevant interests