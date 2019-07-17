Andromeda Metals : China visit confirms significant demand for halloyiste-kaolin DSO and dry-processed product

Following a successful dry‐processing trial in China by Zhengyuan Power Engineering Co in May, a further trial has been performed by Luoyang Venus Powder Co. for comparative purposes. The data from both of these trials, along with similar trials undertaken by two US companies, will be used by process engineering consultants to determine the best Scoping Study options for a dry‐processed product.

A meeting was also held with a leading Chinese kaolin producer which is struggling with consistency of product and output volumes. They view Australia as a supplier of high‐quality minerals and are keen to lock in a long‐term and reliable supply of quality assured halloysite‐kaolin ore to blend with their current kaolin ore to enable them to meet their required output and quality specifications. The Company is now running extensive large‐scale testing of Carey's Well ore with a view to signing a supply agreement should results prove to be positive.

Scoping Study Progress

Continued progress is being made on the Scoping Study with the emphasis on DSO verses dry‐processed product options. Experienced mining engineer and project manager Paul Griffin has been engaged to manage the finalisation of the Scoping Study and following Feasibility Study process. He most recently acted as Feasibility Manager for a significant gold project in Western Australia. Prior to that Paul acted as Senior Projects Manager for CopperChem and Exco Resources where he managed Scoping and Feasibility Studies which included geotechnical, geohydology, environmental, mining and processing activities.

In other Scoping Study news, a process engineering consulting firm has recently commenced, the mine design is being further optimised and landholder discussions are continuing. In addition, a high‐level independent logistics study has been completed for the DSO option, with the dry‐processed option details to now be incorporated into the final report.

The Poochera Project

The Poochera Kaolin‐Halloysite Project covers two main geographic areas of interest, both situated in the western province of South Australia (Figure 3). The main area of focus, the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula comprises three tenements and is located approximately 635kms west by road from Adelaide and 130kms east from Ceduna (Figure 4).