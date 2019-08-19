Andromeda Metals : Direct Shipping Ore Offtakes Secured for Halloysite-Kaolin Product

An apparent shortage of consistent high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin for the Chinese ceramics industry has resulted in two of the world's largest capacity processors signing offtake LOI's for DSO from the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin

Exploration activities are currently being planned for Mount Hope, where a historic non‐JORC 12.2Mt halloysite‐kaolin resource has been reported (ASX announcement 24 October 2018 - 'Exploration Licence Application for Mount Hope Halloysite‐Kaolin'), and at Camel Lake where high purity halloysite surface samples have been collected.

All volume and market pricing information will be utilised in the Scoping Study, due for completion by the end of September 2019.

This is in addition to the 307,000tpa of LOI's signed by Chinese companies for dry‐processed mineral (ASX announcement 29 July 2019

Yamada Toshio Shoten in Japan has signed a LOI for 5,000tpa of DSO for their Japanese operation that supplies the domestic high‐value ceramics market.

Beihai Kaolin, which has one of China's largest capacity kaolin processing facilities, has also signed a LOI for 200,000tpa of DSO.

Project. Notably, this includes Longyan Kaolin who are globally recognised as a world‐leading supplier of speciality halloysite‐kaolin product from their operations in China.

These latest offtake LOI's are the result of a successful marketing initiative undertaken by Andromeda Metals (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) and will be incorporated into the Scoping Study to be released by the end of next month. The visit to China undertaken in June by Andromeda representatives has now secured substantial product offtake volumes and pricing for DSO and dry‐processed product, in addition to the wet‐ processed offtake that was verified during visits to China in 2018, to support a mining and processing operation at Poochera.

The offtake agreements for all three product forms were signed on the expectation that the eventual commercially produced material would match the specifications of the samples provided.

Andromeda is in the process of completing a Scoping Study to determine the optimum operational strategy for the Project. The significant logistical advantages of selling the dry‐processed material (approximately 60% less waste) will be compared with the DSO option that would provide an immediate receipt of revenues and have minimal capital expenditure requirements, thus resulting in early positive cashflows generated by the operation. The potential option to capture the maximum product value by wet‐processing in a secondary location also needs to be thoroughly investigated, as this has been proven to give a truly world‐class, premium product.

Andromeda Managing Director James Marsh commented "Confirmation of the very significant market demand for this rare and high‐value form of kaolin from our extensive resources located in South Australia provides Andromeda with the potential to become one of the world's largest producers of halloysite‐kaolin material, which is a very exciting position to be in".

The Poochera Project

The Poochera Kaolin‐Halloysite Project covers two main geographic areas of interest, both situated in the western province of South Australia (Figure 1). The main area of focus, the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula comprises three tenements and is located approximately 635kms west by road from Adelaide and 130kms east from Ceduna (Figure 2).