Andromeda Metals : Exchange SA Conference Presentation - September 2019

Company Snapshot
Rhod Grivas - Non-Executive Chairman
Geologist with 30 years experience
16 years of corporate/board experience
Taken projects from exploration to production
Ex MD of Dioro Exploration
Chair of Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88)
James Marsh - Managing Director
30+ years industrial minerals experience
Specialised in all aspects of the kaolin industry
Previous first hand experience with the Poochera Project
A qualified industrial chemist
Wide experience in R&D, product development, operations and global marketing/sales
Nick Harding - Executive Director
Accountant and company secretary with 30+ years mining experience
Extensive experience in commercial and resource project management
5 years as CFO for Olympic Dam
Andrew Shearer - Non Executive Director
Geologist/Geophysicist with 23 years experience in the mining and finance industries
Currently a Resources Analyst with PAC Partners
NED with Northern Cobalt (ASX:N27)
Capital Structure (26/09/2019)
Shares on Issue
1,356,485,250
Listed Options ($0.012/sh, exp 30/11/2020)
703,602,124
Unlisted Options ($0.012/sh, exp 15/11/2021)
20,000,000
Cash (30/06/2019)
$1.669M
Market Capitalisation (Fully Diluted 25/09/2019)
$144M
Top 5 Shareholders (24/09/2019)
Buratu Pty Limited (Connolly Super Fund A/C)
9.48%
Debuscey Pty Ltd
2.21%
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
2.12%
Peter Andrew Proksa
1.93%
Shong Zeng
1.35%
