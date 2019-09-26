Log in
Andromeda Metals : Exchange SA Conference Presentation - September 2019

09/26/2019 | 03:03am EDT

ExchangeSA

Presentation

Sep 2019

Andromeda

An Emerging Force in Industrial Minerals

2018 ANNUAL GENERAL

Managing Directors Address

ASX:ADN

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN)

Company Presentation

James Marsh

Managing Director

2

To be a world leading producer of halloysite kaolin, and specialist nanotube technology company

Our Vision

3

The Andromeda Evolution

  • Andromeda Metals born January 2017
  • Entered into a JV with Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) for the Poochera Project - April 2018
  • JORC 2012 Resource - August 2018
  • Acquired Mt Hope tenements - October 2018
  • High Purity Alumina (HPA) Testing Completed - February 2019
  • Product Offtake Letter of Intent Agreements - August 2019
  • Halloysite Nanotechnology IP JV with Minotaur - May 2019
  • Expansion of Tenure - September 2019
  • Halloysite Exploration - in progress
  • Scoping Study Results - imminent!
  • Environmental and Feasibility studies - through to mid-2020
  • Commencement of Operations - targeted for mid-2021

Development

Program

Share Price and Volume History

4

Company Snapshot

Rhod Grivas - Non-Executive Chairman

  • Geologist with 30 years experience
  • 16 years of corporate/board experience
  • Taken projects from exploration to production
  • Ex MD of Dioro Exploration
  • Chair of Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88)

James Marsh - Managing Director

  • 30+ years industrial minerals experience
  • Specialised in all aspects of the kaolin industry
  • Previous first hand experience with the Poochera Project
  • A qualified industrial chemist
  • Wide experience in R&D, product development, operations and global marketing/sales

Nick Harding - Executive Director

  • Accountant and company secretary with 30+ years mining experience
  • Extensive experience in commercial and resource project management
  • 5 years as CFO for Olympic Dam

Andrew Shearer - Non Executive Director

  • Geologist/Geophysicist with 23 years experience in the mining and finance industries
  • Currently a Resources Analyst with PAC Partners
  • NED with Northern Cobalt (ASX:N27)

Capital Structure (26/09/2019)

Shares on Issue

1,356,485,250

Listed Options ($0.012/sh, exp 30/11/2020)

703,602,124

Unlisted Options ($0.012/sh, exp 15/11/2021)

20,000,000

Cash (30/06/2019)

$1.669M

Market Capitalisation (Fully Diluted 25/09/2019)

$144M

Top 5 Shareholders (24/09/2019)

Buratu Pty Limited (Connolly Super Fund A/C)

9.48%

Debuscey Pty Ltd

2.21%

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

2.12%

Peter Andrew Proksa

1.93%

Shong Zeng

1.35%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:02:07 UTC
