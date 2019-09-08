Andromeda Metals : Expansion of Project Tenure at Poochera and Camel Lake

Whilst the Carey's Well deposit has been the main focus of attention over the past 18 months for Andromeda Metals (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) and previously Minotaur Exploration (ASX: MEP, Minotaur), historic exploration drilling across the Poochera region has defined a number of other high quality kaolin (+ halloysite) targets located within the current project tenements and in some instances, outside the existing tenement boundaries. Due to the significant market demand for halloysite‐kaolin, a strategic decision was made with joint venture partner Minotaur to add known prospective areas into the existing joint venture project portfolio.

The Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project Scoping Study is nearing completion with the results on track to be released before the end of the month.

Initial analysis from the aircore drilling program conducted in April/May at the Carey's Well deposit and adjacent prospects is anticipated to be released shortly.

Exploration plans are similarly being prepared to undertake drilling at the 100% owned Mount Hope Project where a historical non‐JORC kaolin resource has been previously reported.

Previous near surface exploration sampling at Camel Lake has identified halloysite of up to 99.6% purity containing rare, uniform and consistently shaped halloysite material.

Planning for commencement of exploration activities at Camel Lake is well advanced with drillhole planning and engagement initiated with key stakeholders.

Two exploration licence applications considered prospective for halloysite‐kaolin have been lodged for large areas adjacent to the Poochera and Camel Lake Projects.

New Tenement Applications

Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) have been made over land adjacent to the Joint Venture tenements at both Poochera and Camel Lake. Applications for tenure have been lodged in the name of Minotaur Operations Pty Ltd and forms part of the Andromeda/Minotaur Joint Venture Agreement, signed on 24th April 2018.

Poochera Project

ELA 2019/00083 "Mount Cooper", covers 648kms2 directly south and east of the three tenements at Poochera which currently comprise the Poochera Project. The exploration licence application captures areas near the historic intercepts of Tomney and Condooringie prospects, where previous drilling reported by Commercial Minerals and Normandy Industrial Minerals encountered considerably high‐purity halloysite.

Figure 1 - Poochera Project Expanded Tenure

Historic regional, roadside drilling conducted by Commercial Minerals in 1993 and 1994 records that thick kaolin was encountered in the Mount Hall and Colley areas, the latter of which falls within the Mount Cooper application. Further detailed drilling and halloysite analysis is being planned to assess these prospects.

Minotaur previously reported an Exploration Target of between 570Mt to 810Mt of white kaolinised granite containing 40% to 60% minus 45 micron kaolin (kaolinite ± halloysite), with high ISO Brightness R457 (≥ 80) across Carey's Well deposit and Condooringie, Tootla, Karcultaby South and Tomney prospects (refer MEP ASX announcement dated 3 May 2012 - "Major Exploration Target established for Poochera Kaolin Project South Australia").

The potential tonnage of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource over all prospects.