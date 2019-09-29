Andromeda Metals : Scoping Study Delivers Robust Economics For Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project

Time‐line for Project development is to conduct environmental and prefeasibility studies through to mid‐2020 and subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, commencement of operations are targeted for mid 2021.

Both the initial bulk DSO material and bags of dry‐processed product will be shipped through existing, or under development, port facilities.

Toll wet‐refining facilities in Asia will be used, fed initially by Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) material until dry‐processed material becomes available from a plant to be commissioned at site during the second year of operation.

Cautionary Statement

The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine the potential viability of a direct shipping and dry‐processing operation to produce high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin product from the Kaolin Resource at Poochera in South Australia to provide Andromeda Metals with the confidence to undertake further and more detailed Feasibility Studies for the Project. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Andromeda Metals is in a position to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

The Production Target referred to in this announcement is based on Measured and Indicated Resources for the mine life. Andromeda Metals has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, however there is no certainty that the Production Target or preliminary economic assessment will be realised.

The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined elsewhere in this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Andromeda Metals considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of A$25M, inclusive of working capital, is likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Andromeda Metals will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Andromeda Metals' existing shares. It is also possible that Andromeda Metals could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies to provide alternative funding options.

Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.

This announcement includes forward looking statements. For further information on forward looking statements please refer to the end of this release.

Summary

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a Scoping Study undertaken for a proposed open‐cut mine and dry‐processing plant for the Carey's Well deposit located on the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia.

The Study confirms the potential for the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project to be a long‐term supplier of high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin product to meet a growing demand from ceramics industry manufacturers and thus provide significant cash flows for Andromeda and its joint venture partner Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX: MEP, Minotaur). (Refer section 3 for a summary of the joint venture terms).

The Study adopts an approach of initially shipping raw material and toll wet‐refining in Asia to generate early cash flows to fund the majority of costs associated with construction of an onsite dry‐processing facility during the second year of operation. Production is then scheduled to convert to site dry‐processing of mined