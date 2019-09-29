Andromeda Metals : Scoping Study Delivers Robust Economics For Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project

Andromeda Metals Limited
ASX Announcement
30 September 2019
Scoping Study Delivers Robust Economics
for Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project
Scoping Study Highlights
-
Positive Scoping Study supports the proposed Poochera Halloysite‐ Kaolin Project as a technically sound and financially robust venture with the potential to generate significant cash flows.
-
Life of Mine (LOM) key financial metrics1 comprise the following:
-
-
All In Sustaining Cost2 (AISC) averages A$396/tonne of fully refined kaolin with an anticipated selling price3 of A$700/tonne;
-
Project Cashflow is approximately A$800M;
-
Net Present Value (Pre‐Tax using an 8% discount rate) is A$413M;
-
Internal Rate of Return of 174%.
-
Pre‐production capital cost is estimated at A$9M with a maximum cash requirement of A$25M prior to initial revenues being received.
-
Payback estimated at 15 months from start of mining with the projected A$28M dry‐processing plant funded from cashflow generated from raw material shipping and toll wet‐refining operations.
-
An initial mine life of 15 years producing premium grade refined kaolin to meet the large and growing supply shortfall in high value bright‐white halloysite‐kaolin product for ceramics applications.
-
The mine plan Production Target4 is based on the 2019 Mineral Resource5 and involves shallow open‐cut mining of kaolinised granite at 500ktpa, 7.6 Mt over the LOM, which after processing and refining yields a LOM 2.8 Mt of premium product.
-
Toll wet‐refining facilities in Asia will be used, fed initially by Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) material until dry‐processed material becomes available from a plant to be commissioned at site during the second year of operation.
-
Both the initial bulk DSO material and bags of dry‐processed product will be shipped through existing, or under development, port facilities.
-
Anticipated workforce of 30‐40 people to reside locally or at Streaky Bay.
-
Time‐line for Project development is to conduct environmental and prefeasibility studies through to mid‐2020 and subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, commencement of operations are targeted for mid 2021.
Cautionary Statement
The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine the potential viability of a direct shipping and dry‐processing operation to produce high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin product from the Kaolin Resource at Poochera in South Australia to provide Andromeda Metals with the confidence to undertake further and more detailed Feasibility Studies for the Project. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Andromeda Metals is in a position to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.
The Production Target referred to in this announcement is based on Measured and Indicated Resources for the mine life. Andromeda Metals has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, however there is no certainty that the Production Target or preliminary economic assessment will be realised.
The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined elsewhere in this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Andromeda Metals considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.
To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of A$25M, inclusive of working capital, is likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Andromeda Metals will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Andromeda Metals' existing shares. It is also possible that Andromeda Metals could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies to provide alternative funding options.
Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
This announcement includes forward looking statements. For further information on forward looking statements please refer to the end of this release.
Summary
Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a Scoping Study undertaken for a proposed open‐cut mine and dry‐processing plant for the Carey's Well deposit located on the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia.
The Study confirms the potential for the Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project to be a long‐term supplier of high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin product to meet a growing demand from ceramics industry manufacturers and thus provide significant cash flows for Andromeda and its joint venture partner Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX: MEP, Minotaur). (Refer section 3 for a summary of the joint venture terms).
The Study adopts an approach of initially shipping raw material and toll wet‐refining in Asia to generate early cash flows to fund the majority of costs associated with construction of an onsite dry‐processing facility during the second year of operation. Production is then scheduled to convert to site dry‐processing of mined
kaolinised granite to remove the majority of the contained quartz sand in the material, which will generate significant transport and shipping savings, with the concentrated product shipped in bulk bags to Asia for toll wet‐refining in order to produce a premium bright‐white halloysite‐kaolin product.
Additional other kaolin market areas, including supplying the High Purity Alumina (HPA) sector and halloysite nanotechnology research, have not been considered as part of the Scoping Study and represent potential future opportunities to be evaluated.
A summary of the key physical and financial statistics associated with the Scoping Study is shown in Table 1 below.
Table 1 - Key Project Statistics
Mine Plan - Production Target
From Measured Resources
From Indicated Resources
From Inferred Resources
Total Production Target
Capital Costs
Initial Capital Costs, Year 0
Working Capital to Month 3, Year 1
Maximum Cash Requirement
Processing Plant, funded by internal cash flow, Year 2
Sustaining Capital Costs (Years 3‐15 @ $600K/yr)
Production Summary
Mine life
Dry‐processing rate of kaolinised granite
Stripping Ratio (Waste:Ore)
Premium Refined Kaolin Produced
Average Yield of Refined Kaolin (LOM average)
Project Economics
Kaolin Price - Premium Wet‐Refined (A$/tonne ex Asian works)
Revenue
AISC equivalent (AUD/tonne Wet‐Refined Premium Kaolin)
EBITDA LOM
Cashflow
NPV (8% pre‐tax)
IRR
Payback from start of site works
-
Mt
-
Mt
-
Mt
-
Mt
$9M
$16M
$25M
$28M
$9M
15 years 500ktpa
2.3
187ktpa
37%
$700/t
$1,953M
$396/t
$844M
$798M
$413M
174%
15 months
Note - all figures are on a 100% project basis and rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence
After consideration of a number of potential annual mining and production scenarios, focus was directed towards a mining rate of 500ktpa of raw material for the 7.6 Mt Production Target over a 15 year mine life, producing on average 187ktpa of premium refined kaolin product.
The Project will create approximately 30‐40 jobs once the dry‐processing plant is operating with most employees to be sourced locally and reside in the Streaky Bay district.
At an assumed selling price of A$700/tonne, total LOM revenues of A$1,957M are estimated to be generated by the Project. Total All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) averages A$396/tonne over the LOM and this presents a significant cash margin to be generated by the Project given LOM capital expenditure totals A$62M which includes initial start‐up and working capital expenditure of A$25M and the cost of construction of a dry‐ processing plant of a further A$28M in year 2. Total cumulative cash flow generated over the LOM is approximately A$800M. At an assumed discount rate of 8%, the Project has an NPV of $413M, an IRR of 174% and payback of initial capital and operating expenditures within 15 months from commencement of operations.
The anticipated timeline for Project development is to conduct environmental and Pre‐Feasibility Studies from October 2019 to mid 2020. Subject to satisfactory progress on a subsequent Definitive Feasibility Study and the obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals and agreements, commencement of operations is targeted for mid 2021.
Andromeda has commenced studies on a wet‐processing option utilising a low cost, highly efficient and commercially available facility to potentially be based on site that has the advantage in that it produces a fully wet‐processed product that allows the Company to capture the maximum product price without selling an intermediate product.
Key Components of Scoping Study
1. Scoping Study Project Team
MinEcoTech Pty Ltd acted as the Study Manager and compiled the Scoping Study based on studies and reports from historical and recent sources including employees of the two joint venture partner companies and specialist consultants. Contributors to the main aspects of the study included the following:
Table 2 - Scoping Study consultants used
|
Consultant
|
Scope of Work
|
Work Performed
|
H&SC Consultants (Simon Tear)
|
Resource estimation
|
2018‐9
|
Golder Associates
|
Mine geotechnical review
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Groundwater Science (Ben Jeuken)
|
Hydrogeology review
|
2018
|
Mark Pitt (Andromeda employee)
|
Mine design and schedule
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas
|
Metallurgical testing
|
2018‐19
|
CSIRO
|
Halloysite testing
|
2018‐19
|
|
|
|
RSG (USA)
|
Dry‐process pilot tests
|
2019
|
CPC Project Design
|
Dry‐process plant design
|
2019
|
Cultivise (Adam Chilcott)
|
Transport and Logistics review
|
2019
|
Ian Wilson Consultancy (Ian Wilson UK)
|
Market study
|
2019
|
|
|
|
First Test Minerals (Frank Hart UK)
|
Market study
|
2019
|
Rural Solutions
|
Preliminary flora survey
|
2011
|
|
|
|
Envirocom (Andrew Minns)
|
Permitting and environmental
|
2018‐9
|
MinEcoTech (Paul Griffin)
|
Project management
|
2019
|
|
|
2. Project Location
The Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project is located on the western part of the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia approximately 660 kms west by road from Adelaide and 70 kms east from Streaky Bay.
Figure 1 - Project Location Map
The Poochera Project comprises 3 tenements covering an area of 1,576 kms2 with a new tenement application of 648 kms2 for ground adjacent to the Project area considered prospective for high‐quality halloysite‐kaolin currently lodged with the SA Department of Energy and Mining and pending approval.
The Carey's Well deposit is situated on the Tootla tenement EL 5814 within the Poochera Halloysite‐ Kaolin Project. The area is flat to gently undulating with much of the land cleared for sheep grazing and cereal crops, with remnant patches of mallee open scrub vegetation.
The local government authority is the District Council of Streaky Bay, with the main population and service centre being the township of Streaky Bay (c. 1,400 people). Streaky Bay has a range of community services including police station, medical centre, high school, emergency services, recreation centre (opened in 2016), hotel, and numerous sporting clubs and community organisations.
3. Project Ownership
The Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project is a joint venture between Andromeda and Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX: MEP, Minotaur) executed in April 2018. Under the terms of the joint venture, Andromeda can earn up to a 75% equity interest in the Project by either sole funding $6.0M over 5 years or alternatively a decision to mine is made by the joint venture partners, with an initial 51% interest earned by the Company through the expenditure of $3.0M on advancing the Project by April 2020. On Andromeda reaching a 75% interest, each party will then contribute to the Project budget as per their equity interest or otherwise be reduced as per the standard industry dilution formula. If an equity interest falls below 5%, that party's interest will convert to a 2% net smelter royalty over the Project.
The tenement package is secure and compliant with the requirements of the SA Department of Energy and Mining as at the date of this announcement.
