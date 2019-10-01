Andromeda Metals : Webinar Presentation

Andromeda Metals Limited
ASX Announcement
2 October 2019
Andromeda MD Outlines Pathway to
Production of Poochera Project
Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to provide details for a Webinar presentation of the Poochera Halloysite- Kaolin Project Scoping Study released earlier this week (refer ADN ASX Announcement dated 30 September 2019).
Andromeda's Managing Director James Marsh will outline the key milestones and requirements for successful development at the Company's Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project, located on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. James will discuss the Scoping Study and current activity focused on advancing the Project, in a Webinar to be held on Thursday 3 October at 12.30pm AEST. There will be opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation.
To register your attendance for the conference call, please use this link
http://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/Andromeda-10002271-invite.html
