Andromeda Metals : Webinar Presentation

10/01/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

Andromeda Metals Limited

ABN: 75 061 503 375

Corporate details:

ASX Code: ADN

Cash: $1.669 million

(as at 30 June 2019) Issued Capital:

1,356,485,250 ordinary shares

703,602,124 ADNOB options

20,000,000 unlisted options

Directors:

Rhod Grivas

Non-Executive Chairman

James Marsh

Managing Director

Nick Harding

Executive Director and

Company Secretary

Andrew Shearer

Non-Executive Director

Contact details:

69 King William Road, Unley, South Australia 5061

PO Box 1210

Unley BC SA 5061

Tel: +61 8 8271 0600

Fax: +61 8 8271 0033

admin@andromet.com.au

www.andromet.com.au

ASX Announcement

2 October 2019

Andromeda MD Outlines Pathway to

Production of Poochera Project

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to provide details for a Webinar presentation of the Poochera Halloysite- Kaolin Project Scoping Study released earlier this week (refer ADN ASX Announcement dated 30 September 2019).

Andromeda's Managing Director James Marsh will outline the key milestones and requirements for successful development at the Company's Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project, located on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. James will discuss the Scoping Study and current activity focused on advancing the Project, in a Webinar to be held on Thursday 3 October at 12.30pm AEST. There will be opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation.

Call Details

Thursday 3rd October 2019

Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane

- 12.30pm

Adelaide

- 12.00pm

Perth

- 10.30am

Dial in details

AUSTRALIA TOLL FREE:

1800 739591

ALT. AUSTRALIA TOLL FREE

1800 102346

To register your attendance for the conference call, please use this link

http://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/Andromeda-10002271-invite.html

On behalf of board

Rhod Grivas

Chairman

Andromeda Metals

For further information contact:

James Marsh

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

Peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

0412 036 231

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 03:42:02 UTC
