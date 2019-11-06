Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andy Gill Joins Cetera as Chief Strategy and Execution Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that Andy Gill, industry executive most recently with Charles Schwab, has joined the company with oversight for the Strategy, Marketing, Advisor Training and Education and Business Consulting teams. Gill will be a member of the executive leadership team, with a dual reporting line to Cetera President, Adam Antoniades, and Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, Ben Brigeman.

Adam Antoniades said, "Andy Gill is an extremely accomplished industry veteran, skilled at driving growth and creating value for clients. He will be integral to Cetera's mission to extend an Advice-Centric Experience® to more clients, helping set and execute a strategic direction that will accelerate the company's evolution as a next-generation financial advice firm. Beyond his clear track record of successful execution, Andy brings expertise in areas that are important to the continued growth of our business, particularly in the RIA space."

Andy Gill said, "There is tremendous opportunity within our profession to guide more investors to achieve financial well-being and establish legacies for their families and communities. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the leaders at Cetera and its advisor network to make this vision a reality. I'm also looking forward to contributing to the work underway to help the company in realizing its strategic objectives, bringing strategy and execution more closely together to deliver lasting value to advisors."

During his 18-year tenure at Schwab, Gill held a number of executive leadership positions in retail, product and platforms management, marketing, advice solutions and data, and was a member of the executive council. In those roles Gill was responsible for driving growth in both the traditional and digital channels and integrating them seamlessly for clients, while lowering costs and building brand loyalty.

About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Media Contacts:
Adriana Senior
Cetera Financial Group
310.341.1833
adriana.senior@cetera.com

Sean Mogle
Finn Partners
cetera@finnpartners.com  

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-gill-joins-cetera-as-chief-strategy-and-execution-officer-300953121.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Honors College Students Experience New Living-Learning Community at the University of Arizona by American Campus Communities
BU
03:23pUNDER ARMOUR Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Under Armour Inc.
BU
03:22pLUFTHANSA : crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling
RE
03:20pPUMA EXPLORATION : launches a Precious Metals Evaluation Program (PMEP) on the Murray Brook Deposit
PU
03:17pASTRAZENECA : CALQUENCE® Data To Show Improved Progression-Free Survival In Phase III Front-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia At ASH 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
03:16pQUAD LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation Into Quad/Graphics Inc.
PR
03:15pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice of NZX & ASX - Investor Day Presentation
PU
03:15pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $39.3M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in CA
PU
03:15pCISCO : introduces new Catalyst 1000 Series of switches
PU
03:13pCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group