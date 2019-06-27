Anesthesia Associates NW Deploys Plexus TG's Anesthesia Touch at the Salem Endoscopy Center

JACKSON, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Associates NW (AANW) partnered with Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a market-leading, best-of breed provider of anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), to successfully implement its anesthesia information management solution, Anesthesia Touch™, at the Salem Endoscopy Center, in Salem, OR. The mobility and flexibility offered by the Anesthesia Touch platform provides the solution to the expanding business needs of AANW.

"AANW's growth over the past several years requires a technology partner and revenue cycle management solution that can expand with us," comments Dr. Shawn DeRemer, President of AANW.

AANW additionally utilizes the services of Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC) for revenue cycle management services. The combination of the services and products from Plexus TG and ABC offers a unique solution in the industry that is unmatched.

Greg White, CEO of AANW continues, "the customized solution for our practice and the automatic integrations are some of the many reasons for choosing Plexus TG and ABC as our solutions provider."

The benefits of the combined solution of ABC and Plexus TG include not only the efficient and automated processing of clinical records, but the automated compliance with quality management programs such as the Quality Payment Program (QPP) from CMS. Delivery of a clean revenue cycle management program starts with the clean documentation to accommodate the needs of the patients, the facilities and the insurance carriers.

"The solutions model AANW has deployed with Plexus TG and ABC represents the ideal environment for an efficient processing of clinical, administrative, quality and billing data," comments Tony Mira, President and CEO of Plexus TG and Anesthesia Business Consultants. "The reduced burden on AANW and ease of processing for ABC are made possible by the Anesthesia Touch system and we are thrilled with the benefits we are able to experience together."

About Anesthesia Associates NW

Anesthesia Associates NW focuses on restoring health to ailing anesthesia departments and injecting new life into local practices with best-in-class anesthesia services.

AANW's dedicated MDAs and CRNAs care about what matters most to their clients: the patients, the people, and the profitability. Our board-certified medical professionals deliver renowned clinical excellence with a thoughtful, collaborative, and ego-free approach.

Administrators get a cost-effective, service-driven anesthesia model that guarantees outstanding patient care. Surgeons are assured of a smooth procedure and optimum efficiency. Patients have attentive, top-notch anesthesia providers at their side. Staff appreciate our can-do attitude and team approach in the perioperative surgical home.

About Plexus Technology Group, LLC

Plexus Technology Group, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and streaming physiologic data. It is easy to use, improves processes, enhances patient safety, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS's MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients' secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips" offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Dixon, Director of Communications

781.915.0221

217259@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-associates-nw-deploys-plexus-tgs-anesthesia-touch-at-the-salem-endoscopy-center-300876525.html

SOURCE Plexus Technology Group