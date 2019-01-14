Anesthesia Business Consultants : Announces 40th Anniversary

Anesthesia
Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and
practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is
pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 40th
year serving the anesthesiology specialty.
Since 1979, ABC has provided billing
and accounts receivable management and practice
management services to anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse
anesthetists (CRNAs) and facilities that employ them. What sets ABC
apart is its commitment to people, process and technology.
ABC is headquartered in Jackson, MI and also has regional offices in
Oregon, Texas, Massachusetts, and California, along with approximately
80 other local offices throughout the country.
ABC’s growth as a company has been both organic and strategic. ABC
serves upwards of 8,000 anesthesia providers in almost every state
throughout the U.S. Tony Mira, president and CEO of Anesthesia Business
Consultants states, “Many people have asked me over the years to what do
I attribute the success of ABC? I could talk about the strength of our
exclusive management focus on anesthesia and pain management; the ABC
service advantage with our billing and reimbursement and management
support services; or our continuous commitment to using technology to
its fullest. All of these qualities contribute to our ability to serve
our clients more efficiently and effectively. But what truly sets us
apart is our dedicated employees and their commitment to excellence. We
have been very fortunate to have a team of hard-working, experienced and
dedicated staff.”
To learn more about ABC, please visit www.anesthesiallc.com
or send an email address to info@anesthesiallc.com.
About
Anesthesia Business Consultants
Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the
nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to
the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management.
Let us help guide you through CMS’s MACRA program by utilizing MACRA
MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including
our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality
Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+
anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the
MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of
products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia.
F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients’ secure
and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our
powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your
Fingertips” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to
aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical
organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate,
prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive
focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005573/en/