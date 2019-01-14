Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anesthesia Business Consultants : Announces 40th Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 10:56am EST

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 40th year serving the anesthesiology specialty.

Since 1979, ABC has provided billing and accounts receivable management and practice management services to anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and facilities that employ them. What sets ABC apart is its commitment to people, process and technology.

ABC is headquartered in Jackson, MI and also has regional offices in Oregon, Texas, Massachusetts, and California, along with approximately 80 other local offices throughout the country.

ABC’s growth as a company has been both organic and strategic. ABC serves upwards of 8,000 anesthesia providers in almost every state throughout the U.S. Tony Mira, president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants states, “Many people have asked me over the years to what do I attribute the success of ABC? I could talk about the strength of our exclusive management focus on anesthesia and pain management; the ABC service advantage with our billing and reimbursement and management support services; or our continuous commitment to using technology to its fullest. All of these qualities contribute to our ability to serve our clients more efficiently and effectively. But what truly sets us apart is our dedicated employees and their commitment to excellence. We have been very fortunate to have a team of hard-working, experienced and dedicated staff.”

To learn more about ABC, please visit www.anesthesiallc.com or send an email address to info@anesthesiallc.com.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS’s MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients’ secure and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your Fingertips” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aCharlesbank Capital Partners Hires Maggie Sahlman as Head of Investor Relations
GL
11:19aAMC : WE TV'S “GROWING UP HIP HOP” GOES LIVE
PU
11:19aATACAMA RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aKBRA RELEASES INSURANCE RESEARCH : “Are Two (IFSR) Ratings Better Than One? You Decide”
BU
11:18aOil slips on concerns about China slowdown
RE
11:17aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aTHE LATEST : Newsom pledges safe power to customers
AQ
11:16aSeizmic and BOLD Form Strategic Partnership for First-to-Market Inspections
BU
11:15aOil slips on concerns about China slowdown
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.