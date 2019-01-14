Anesthesia Business Consultants : Announces 40th Anniversary

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 40th year serving the anesthesiology specialty.

Since 1979, ABC has provided billing and accounts receivable management and practice management services to anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and facilities that employ them. What sets ABC apart is its commitment to people, process and technology.

ABC is headquartered in Jackson, MI and also has regional offices in Oregon, Texas, Massachusetts, and California, along with approximately 80 other local offices throughout the country.

ABC’s growth as a company has been both organic and strategic. ABC serves upwards of 8,000 anesthesia providers in almost every state throughout the U.S. Tony Mira, president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants states, “Many people have asked me over the years to what do I attribute the success of ABC? I could talk about the strength of our exclusive management focus on anesthesia and pain management; the ABC service advantage with our billing and reimbursement and management support services; or our continuous commitment to using technology to its fullest. All of these qualities contribute to our ability to serve our clients more efficiently and effectively. But what truly sets us apart is our dedicated employees and their commitment to excellence. We have been very fortunate to have a team of hard-working, experienced and dedicated staff.”

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS’s MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients’ secure and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your Fingertips” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

