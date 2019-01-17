Anesthesia Business Consultants :' Winter 2019 Issue of Communiqué—Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty—Available Now

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that the Winter 2019 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.

Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. ABC offers Communiqué electronically as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, President & CEO explains, “This issue of Communiqué offers timely information of use to our industry. Highlighted this issue is the importance of continuing to report your quality data through the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). The budget neutrality required by MACRA for MIPS—coupled with the high performance by the vast majority of participating anesthesia and chronic pain management groups in the Quality Payment Program (QPP)—means that providers within the specialty are unlikely to earn significant bonuses through MIPS participation for performance year 2019 (payment year 2021).” Despite these financial realities, continued participation ‘provides the most flexibility in negotiations with payers and facilities and serves as a continual performance metric,’ writes Bryan Sullivan, Chief Quality Officer at ABC, in his lead article, MACRA Financials for Anesthesia Practices: What We’ve Learned So Far.

First-time author for Communiqué Lorraine A. Morandi, MA, Director of Human Resources for Plexus Management Group, LLC, explores the vital and integral role of human resources in effective anesthesia practice management in her piece, HR Essentials for Anesthesia Groups: Keys to Finding and Keeping the Best. Ms. Morandi touches on 10 top HR-related issues facing anesthesia groups in 2019, observing that practices too often neglect HR as financial planning and other practice management priorities demand their attention. She urges anesthesia groups not to lose sight of HR’s value in solidifying a group’s culture and reinforcing its ability to draw qualified professionals to the practice and build a productive and satisfied team.

The issue also includes articles from returning authors Will Latham, MBA, of Latham Consulting Group, on Motivating Your Group to Deliver Value: Incentives That Work; Jody Locke, MA, Vice President of Anesthesia and Pain Practice Management Services for ABC, on Imagining Uberism in Anesthesia; and Mark F. Weiss, JD, of the Mark F. Weiss Law Firm, on an Update on the ‘Company Model’ and Other Anesthesia Kickback Schemes. We hope you find this issue interesting and illuminating.

For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC's website at www.anesthesiallc.com and click the link to view the electronic version of Communiqué online.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS’s MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients’ secure and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your Fingertips” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

