Anesthesia Business Consultants :' Winter 2019 Issue of Communiqué—Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty—Available Now

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and
practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is
pleased to announce that the Winter 2019 issue of its quarterly
newsletter, Communiqué,
is now available.
Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and
tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain
management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on
the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain
management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. ABC
offers Communiqué electronically as well as in hard copy, both on
a complimentary basis.
Tony Mira, President & CEO explains, “This issue of Communiqué
offers timely information of use to our industry. Highlighted this issue
is the importance of continuing to report your quality data through the
Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). The budget neutrality
required by MACRA for MIPS—coupled with the high performance by the vast
majority of participating anesthesia and chronic pain management groups
in the Quality Payment Program (QPP)—means that providers within the
specialty are unlikely to earn significant bonuses through MIPS
participation for performance year 2019 (payment year 2021).” Despite
these financial realities, continued participation ‘provides the most
flexibility in negotiations with payers and facilities and serves as a
continual performance metric,’ writes Bryan Sullivan, Chief Quality
Officer at ABC, in his lead article, MACRA
Financials for Anesthesia Practices: What We’ve Learned So Far.
First-time author for Communiqué Lorraine A. Morandi, MA,
Director of Human Resources for Plexus Management Group, LLC, explores
the vital and integral role of human resources in effective anesthesia
practice management in her piece, HR
Essentials for Anesthesia Groups: Keys to Finding and Keeping the Best.
Ms. Morandi touches on 10 top HR-related issues facing anesthesia groups
in 2019, observing that practices too often neglect HR as financial
planning and other practice management priorities demand their
attention. She urges anesthesia groups not to lose sight of HR’s value
in solidifying a group’s culture and reinforcing its ability to draw
qualified professionals to the practice and build a productive and
satisfied team.
The issue also includes articles from returning authors Will Latham,
MBA, of Latham Consulting Group, on Motivating Your Group to Deliver
Value: Incentives That Work; Jody Locke, MA, Vice President of
Anesthesia and Pain Practice Management Services for ABC, on Imagining
Uberism in Anesthesia; and Mark F. Weiss, JD, of the Mark F.
Weiss Law Firm, on an Update
on the ‘Company Model’ and Other Anesthesia Kickback Schemes. We
hope you find this issue interesting and illuminating.
For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC’s
website at www.anesthesiallc.com
and click the link to view the electronic version of Communiqué
online. To be put on the automated email notification list, please send
your email address to info@anesthesiallc.com.
We look forward to providing you with in-depth articles on important
trends in practice management through Communiqué.
About
Anesthesia Business Consultants
Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the
nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to
the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management.
Let us help guide you through CMS’s MACRA program by utilizing MACRA
MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including
our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality
Payment Program requirements. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+
anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the
MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of
products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia.
F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients’ secure
and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our
powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your
Fingertips” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to
aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical
organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate,
prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive
focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005463/en/