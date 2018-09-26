Anexinet Introduces Disaster Recovery Kickstart to Ensure Business Survival

3-Week Program Offers Rapid Method to Modernize Outdated Plans and Prepare Teams for Rapid Application/Service Restoration

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its new Disaster Recovery Kickstart . In just three weeks, Anexinet’s latest program walks companies through a 6-step process that aligns internal teams with the latest technology and up-to-date processes to ensure the protection of business-critical applications and data in today’s “always on” digital world.

A disaster recovery (DR) plan restores business functions after a disruption. These days, it’s not a matter of “if” an incident will disrupt business, but “when.” Gartner's IT Disaster Recovery in 2017 survey found, “Roughly 80% of survey respondents reported an incident during the past two years that required an IT DR Plan.” The new kickstart upgrades companies’ existing plan to eliminate vulnerabilities by adopting the latest industry standard practices and procedures.

The truth is, a disaster may strike at any time and damage a company’s reputation—or worse. And without a solid, up-to-date plan in place, that business may never recover. According to studies, 93% of companies that lost their data center for ten or more days due to a disaster filed for bankruptcy within one year. And 60% of companies that lost their data shut down within six months. Even relatively brief downtime can prove extremely costly: one-third of businesses report a single hour of downtime costs their firm $1-5M. But despite these facts, organizations often neglect their DR plans—to the extent they are rendered an invalid recovery option.

Anexinet’s new Disaster Recovery Kickstart addresses preparedness with a 6-step process that includes:

Risk Assessment - Reviews current procedures and identifies any areas vulnerable to disaster.



Enterprise-Grade Maturity Analysis & Report Card - Assesses the maturity of existing disaster recovery plans and pinpoints gaps that can leave companies defenseless.



DR Roadmap - Lays out all the near-term and long-term tasks necessary to strengthen DR plans in all key areas.



Fully-Developed DR Plan for Business-Critical Applications - Defines a company’s desired future state, establishes disaster scenarios, develops requirements, creates run-book processes and DR plan documentation.



Tabletop Exercises - Conducts a mock DR and application-recovery drill to ensure success in a real-life, natural or manmade disaster occurrence.



Recommendations and Next Steps - Presentation of executive readout that includes a project timeline and next steps to identify and prepare employees for the ideal course of action at each DR phase.

“Companies’ customer-facing applications have become more mission-critical to the success of the business, so any downtime has a large business impact. The good news is that technology has advanced to make Disaster Recovery much more affordable to solve. However, if teams can not execute, and processes are outdated or unclear, even the latest DR technology will not help,” said Anexinet CEO, Brad Hokamp. “Because of this, it’s imperative to continually review DR plans and conduct frequent drills to ensure they are in lock-step with current business requirements, so your business impacting applications stay up and running.”

For more information, please see Anexinet’s Disaster Recovery Kickstart at https://insights.anexinet.com/disaster_recovery_strategy_kickstart .

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.