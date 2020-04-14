Log in
Anexinet Receives Ten Consecutive Years of CRN's Service Provider Accolades

04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The Elite 150 is made up of solution providers who have successfully established a large-scale managed-services portfolio focused on mid-sized and enterprise clients.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs, and secure their environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

With industry-leading solutions such as Customer Engagement, Modern Workforce, and Modern & Secure Infrastructure, Anexinet continues to stand out among managed-service providers. In addition, the company’s three-week Kickstarts accelerate clients’ transformation projects by providing a complete analysis and detailed roadmap for product and service innovation, disaster recovery, security, remote workforce enablement, and other mission-critical business processes.

“We continue to help our customers upgrade their digital processes to streamline business functions and enhance their user and customer experiences to excel in their prospective markets,” said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. “There are thousands of managed service providers in the industry and we are humbled that CRN continues to spotlight Anexinet year after year.”

CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 list is now online at www.crn.com/msp500. Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Follow Anexinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or via the Anexinet Insights Blog.

About Anexinet
From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

Primary Logo


