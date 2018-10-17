Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Name Change for Flexible Income Fund

The newly named Angel Oak Financials Income Fund better reflects focus on the financial sector.

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm specializing in value-driven alternative credit, announces that the Angel Oak Flexible Income Fund (ANFIX) will be renamed the Angel Oak Financials Income Fund. The change will take effect 60 days from today and the fund’s ticker symbols, management team and expenses will remain unchanged.

“The fund is a unique offering in the fixed-income universe and seeks to provide investors with access to an attractive mix of community bank debt, bank equities and non-bank financials,” says Senior Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson. “Changing the fund’s name to the Angel Oak Financials Income Fund better reflects its long-term focus on the financial sector. We are excited about the name change and remain focused on offering investors an attractive yield for investment-grade risk with low correlation to the broader fixed-income market.”

Supporting the Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is Angel Oak’s financial services team, composed of nine members with an average of 15 years of experience in the financial sector. Their experience ranges from bank management to structuring, fundamental research, regulation, treasury and asset/liability management as well as vast industry experience in community banking and capital markets. Since 2014, Angel Oak has participated in 135+ new issuance deals, accumulating more than $1 billion in subordinated and senior community bank debt. The team’s experience is further reinforced by proprietary technology, such as the BankSURF risk-modeling tool, which helps the team identify compelling opportunities in community banks.

“We believe many of the best opportunities in fixed income can be found in the community banking sector. Post-financial crisis, the banking industry is near all-time highs from a capital and credit quality perspective. There is a consolidation wave underway, driving price appreciation as smaller institutions are acquired by larger banks. Additionally, we look for bank earnings to benefit from higher interest rates as well as the recently enacted corporate tax changes,” adds Palsson.

The fund seeks to optimize a portfolio across attractive financial services investments. The team believes the community bank debt market offers the highest risk/reward potential in the current environment but also sees value in select community bank equities, which are underpinned by the same strong banking industry fundamentals, and smaller-cap non-bank financials debt, which is a more nascent market offering high coupons.

The Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is available through select broker-dealers, including Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., Cetera, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, J.P. Morgan Securities, LPL Financial, Pershing, Raymond James, RBC, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., TD Ameritrade, UBS and others. For more information or to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, please visit http://angeloakcapital.com or call 855-751-4324.

About Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions for its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

As of 9/30/18, Angel Oak Capital had approximately $9.5 billion in assets under management through a combination of mutual funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

For more information, please visit: www.angeloakcapital.com.

Disclosures:

Correlation: A statistical measure of how two securities move in relation to another. Index used for comparison is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Angel Oak does not hold itself out to be a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of including credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Derivatives involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as illiquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. The Fund can make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses in securities may exceed the original amount invested. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund is non-diversified, so it may be more susceptible to being adversely affected by a single corporate, economic, political or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund. For more information on these risks and other risks of the Fund, please see the Prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Angel Oak Mutual Funds. This and other important information about each Fund is contained in the Prospectus or Summary Prospectus for each Fund, which can be obtained by calling Shareholder Services at 855-751-4324. The Prospectus or Summary Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

