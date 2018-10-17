Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Name Change for Flexible Income Fund

Angel
Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm
specializing in value-driven alternative credit, announces that the Angel
Oak Flexible Income Fund (ANFIX) will be renamed the Angel
Oak Financials Income Fund. The change will take effect 60 days from
today and the fund’s ticker symbols, management team and expenses will
remain unchanged.
“The fund is a unique offering in the fixed-income universe and seeks to
provide investors with access to an attractive mix of community bank
debt, bank equities and non-bank financials,” says Senior Portfolio
Manager Johannes
Palsson. “Changing the fund’s name to the Angel Oak Financials
Income Fund better reflects its long-term focus on the financial sector.
We are excited about the name change and remain focused on offering
investors an attractive yield for investment-grade risk with low
correlation to the broader fixed-income market.”
Supporting the Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is Angel Oak’s financial
services team, composed of nine members with an average of 15 years of
experience in the financial sector. Their experience ranges from bank
management to structuring, fundamental research, regulation, treasury
and asset/liability management as well as vast industry experience in
community banking and capital markets. Since 2014, Angel Oak has
participated in 135+ new issuance deals, accumulating more than $1
billion in subordinated and senior community bank debt. The team’s
experience is further reinforced by proprietary technology, such as the
BankSURF risk-modeling tool, which helps the team identify compelling
opportunities in community banks.
“We believe many of the best opportunities in fixed income can be found
in the community banking sector. Post-financial crisis, the banking
industry is near all-time highs from a capital and credit quality
perspective. There is a consolidation wave underway, driving price
appreciation as smaller institutions are acquired by larger banks.
Additionally, we look for bank earnings to benefit from higher interest
rates as well as the recently enacted corporate tax changes,” adds
Palsson.
The fund seeks to optimize a portfolio across attractive financial
services investments. The team believes the community bank debt market
offers the highest risk/reward potential in the current environment but
also sees value in select community bank equities, which are underpinned
by the same strong banking industry fundamentals, and smaller-cap
non-bank financials debt, which is a more nascent market offering high
coupons.
The Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is available through select
broker-dealers, including Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., Cetera, Charles
Schwab, Fidelity, J.P. Morgan Securities, LPL Financial, Pershing,
Raymond James, RBC, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., TD Ameritrade, UBS and
others. For more information or to obtain a prospectus or summary
prospectus, please visit http://angeloakcapital.com
or call 855-751-4324.
About Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on
providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions for its clients.
Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to
deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable
current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team
seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in
mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.
As of 9/30/18, Angel Oak Capital had approximately $9.5 billion in
assets under management through a combination of mutual funds, private
funds and separately managed accounts.
For more information, please visit: www.angeloakcapital.com.
Disclosures:
Correlation: A statistical measure of how two securities move in
relation to another. Index used for comparison is the Bloomberg Barclays
U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
Angel Oak does not hold itself out to be a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.
Investments in debt securities typically decrease when interest rates
rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities.
Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater
risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities.
Investments in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities include
additional risks that investors should be aware of including credit
risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as
increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Derivatives
involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the
risks presented by more traditional investments. Derivatives may involve
certain costs and risks such as illiquidity, interest rate, market,
credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when
most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the
amount invested. The Fund can make short sales of securities, which
involves the risk that losses in securities may exceed the original
amount invested. Investments in foreign securities involve greater
volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in
accounting methods. The Fund is non-diversified, so it may be more
susceptible to being adversely affected by a single corporate, economic,
political or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund. For more
information on these risks and other risks of the Fund, please see the
Prospectus.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives,
risks, charges and expenses of the Angel Oak Mutual Funds. This and
other important information about each Fund is contained in the
Prospectus or Summary Prospectus for each Fund, which can be obtained by
calling Shareholder Services at 855-751-4324. The Prospectus or Summary
Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
The Angel Oak Financials Income Fund is distributed by Quasar
Distributors, LLC.
