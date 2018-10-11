Angel Oak Companies : Once Again Sets the Pace in Non-QM Market

Record-setting growth continues with more milestones eclipsed in Q3

Angel Oak Companies set a record for non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lending in Q3 2018 as affiliated lenders Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC, Angel Oak Home Loans LLC, and Angel Oak Prime Bridge LLC combined for over $664 million in non-QM originations. That figure represents a 30-percent increase in volume from Q2 2018 and a 153-percent increase over Q3 2017. This brings the total year-to-date non-QM origination to $1.53 billion as of Q3 2018. In addition to the record-setting volume, Angel Oak also added over 100 new hires while continuing its national expansion.

Furthermore, Inside Mortgage Finance ranked the Angel Oak lending platform as the largest nonbank originator of “expanded credit” mortgages (which include non-QM) in the first half of 2018, with a total of $849 million.

“The entire mortgage industry has come to recognize the potential and significance of non-QM. It has rebounded incredibly well and has become the primary driver of growth in all aspects of the business. Angel Oak has become recognized as the leader in non-QM and we are thrilled to see our success in Q3, which has been a landmark occasion for both Angel Oak and non-QM as a whole,” said Mike Fierman, co-CEO of Angel Oak Companies.

In addition to record lending volume, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC, the investment management affiliate of Angel Oak Companies, ended the quarter with approximately $9.5 billion in assets under management. Angel Oak Capital Advisors also completed a $395.8 million securitization, its largest ever, composed entirely of non-QM residential mortgages sourced through affiliated mortgage lenders Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, Angel Oak Home Loans and Angel Oak Prime Bridge. Since 2015, Angel Oak Capital Advisors has successfully completed eight non-QM securitizations, accounting for approximately $2 billion in total securitized residential loans largely backed by mortgages originated through its affiliated mortgage lenders.

The record-setting performance of Angel Oak Companies has also led to growth across all affiliates, leading to a dramatic increase in both staff and geographic footprint. Angel Oak affiliates added 108 total new hires in Q3 and now employ 576 staff members. Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions expanded into Wyoming, New Hampshire and West Virginia; retail affiliate Angel Oak Home Loans added seven new branches and now operates in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Alabama; and residential real estate investing affiliate Angel Oak Prime Bridge expanded operations into Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. Acquired in the second quarter, Cherrywood Mortgage LLC, an affiliate of Angel Oak Commercial Lending, began funding loans.

“All corners of our business are growing fast. This upward trend is only going to continue as more people inside and outside of the industry come to respect Angel Oak for our stellar line of one-of-a-kind product offerings and our commitment to service,” Fierman said.

About Angel Oak Companies LLC

Angel Oak Companies is an industry leader in delivering innovative mortgage credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, Angel Oak Companies delivers solutions across asset management, lending and capital markets.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakcompanies.com

About Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, a leader in alternative lending solutions, is the top wholesale and correspondent provider of non-qualified mortgage loans. Angel Oak’s team of mortgage experts continues to pioneer a fresh, commonsense approach to overcoming today’s mortgage-lending challenges. Operating in 41 states, its breadth of non-agency products expands the pool of borrowers by offering partners more opportunities to grow their business and better serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakms.com

About Angel Oak Home Loans LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Their flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisers is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakhomeloans.com

About Angel Oak Prime Bridge LLC

Angel Oak Prime Bridge is a commercial residential lender providing financing solutions for today’s real estate investor. The company was created in 2011 by individuals with extensive lending experience in the residential and commercial lending spaces. Its lending philosophy is founded upon a tenet of providing innovative portfolio loan programs while consistently delivering an exceptional client experience for both borrowers and referral partners.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakprimebridge.com

About Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions for its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Angel Oak Capital Advisors had approximately $9.5 billion in AUM across its mutual funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakcapital.com

