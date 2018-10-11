Angel Oak Companies : Once Again Sets the Pace in Non-QM Market

Angel
Oak Companies set a record for non-qualified mortgage (non-QM)
lending in Q3 2018 as affiliated lenders Angel
Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC, Angel
Oak Home Loans LLC, and Angel
Oak Prime Bridge LLC combined for over $664 million in non-QM
originations. That figure represents a 30-percent increase in volume
from Q2 2018 and a 153-percent increase over Q3 2017. This brings the
total year-to-date non-QM origination to $1.53 billion as of Q3 2018. In
addition to the record-setting volume, Angel Oak also added over 100 new
hires while continuing its national expansion.
Furthermore, Inside Mortgage Finance ranked the Angel Oak
lending platform as the largest nonbank originator of “expanded credit”
mortgages (which include non-QM) in the first half of 2018, with a total
of $849 million.
“The entire mortgage industry has come to recognize the potential and
significance of non-QM. It has rebounded incredibly well and has become
the primary driver of growth in all aspects of the business. Angel Oak
has become recognized as the leader in non-QM and we are thrilled to see
our success in Q3, which has been a landmark occasion for both Angel Oak
and non-QM as a whole,” said Mike Fierman, co-CEO of Angel Oak Companies.
In addition to record lending volume, Angel
Oak Capital Advisors LLC, the investment management affiliate of
Angel Oak Companies, ended the quarter with approximately $9.5 billion
in assets under management. Angel Oak Capital Advisors also completed a
$395.8 million securitization, its largest ever, composed entirely
of non-QM residential mortgages sourced through affiliated mortgage
lenders Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, Angel Oak Home Loans and Angel Oak
Prime Bridge. Since 2015, Angel Oak Capital Advisors has successfully
completed eight non-QM securitizations, accounting for approximately $2
billion in total securitized residential loans largely backed by
mortgages originated through its affiliated mortgage lenders.
The record-setting performance of Angel Oak Companies has also led to
growth across all affiliates, leading to a dramatic increase in both
staff and geographic footprint. Angel Oak affiliates added 108 total new
hires in Q3 and now employ 576 staff members. Angel Oak Mortgage
Solutions expanded into Wyoming, New Hampshire and West Virginia; retail
affiliate Angel Oak Home Loans added seven new branches and now operates
in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Alabama; and residential real
estate investing affiliate Angel Oak Prime Bridge expanded operations
into Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. Acquired in the second
quarter, Cherrywood Mortgage LLC, an affiliate of Angel Oak Commercial
Lending, began funding loans.
“All corners of our business are growing fast. This upward trend is only
going to continue as more people inside and outside of the industry come
to respect Angel Oak for our stellar line of one-of-a-kind product
offerings and our commitment to service,” Fierman said.
