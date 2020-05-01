Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : Declares May 2020 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FINS, today declared a distribution of $0.1010 per share for the month of May 2020. The record date for the distribution is May 15, 2020, and the payable date is May 29, 2020. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 14, 2020.

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund’s year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

ABOUT FINS

Led by Angel Oak’s experienced financial services team, FINS invests predominantly in community bank debt as well as selective opportunities in nonbank financial services debt. At least 50% of the Fund’s depository institution debt investments are publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, scored as investment grade by Angel Oak’s in-house proprietary BankSURF credit-quality assessment model. The actively managed fund’s intention is to provide investors with exposure to a niche-market strategy and an asset class duration that historically has not been correlated with interest rates.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

Information regarding the Fund and Angel Oak Capital Advisors can be found at www.angeloakcapital.com.

Past performance is neither indicative nor a guarantee of future results. Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. For more information please contact your investment representative or Destra Capital Investments LLC at 877.855.3434.

© 2020 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, which is the investment adviser to the Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pFirst Trust Launches the First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF
BU
04:38pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:37pBOSTON PROPERTIES : Prices $1.25 Billion Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
04:36pFRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pHV BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pLEGG MASON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pJ C PENNEY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pRETAIL VALUE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:36pDESIGNER BRANDS INC. : Provides Financial Liquidity Update
PR
04:36pZosano Pharma Announces the Appointment of Christine Matthews as Chief Financial Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
5APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group