Angel Oak Home Loans Expands in Georgia With Opening of New Branch

The Acworth branch is Angel Oak’s 12th location in the Peach State

Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, has opened a new branch in Acworth, Georgia, and continues to rapidly expand its presence in the Peach State. The Acworth location, which represents Angel Oak’s 12th office in Georgia, will be led by branch manager Jamie Rogers.

“We’ve found tremendous opportunity within the state of Georgia,” says Mac Cregger, SVP regional manager of Angel Oak Home Loans. “Home to our headquarters, we are excited to broaden our reach across the state and offer top-tier service to every corner of this thriving market. Angel Oak’s growth is largely a result of our steadfast dedication to high-quality products and superior client experience. We look forward to further growth not just within our home state, but also across the country to bring the best mortgage offerings available to our customers.”

Angel Oak’s variety of mortgage products provides a personalized solution for its diverse client base. The company’s dominating presence in Georgia and across the Southeast reflects its mission to deliver accessible and flexible mortgage options to underserved homebuyers around the country. Alongside the company’s traditional offerings, Angel Oak provides an assortment of nontraditional products for individuals who do not meet the strict lending requirements of banks. In addition, Angel Oak’s “MyHomeLoan” mobile app allows clients to view their mortgage status on the go.

“We take into account that every client is unique in their needs, and our products aim to match the goals of each individual to ensure customer satisfaction,” adds Jamie Rogers. “Angel Oak’s expansion to Acworth allows us to reach a new array of clients and emboldens our vision of making homeownership a reality for buyers far and wide across the state.”

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005103/en/