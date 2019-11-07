Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Angel Oak Home Loans Expands in Georgia With Opening of New Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

The Acworth branch is Angel Oak’s 12th location in the Peach State

Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, has opened a new branch in Acworth, Georgia, and continues to rapidly expand its presence in the Peach State. The Acworth location, which represents Angel Oak’s 12th office in Georgia, will be led by branch manager Jamie Rogers.

“We’ve found tremendous opportunity within the state of Georgia,” says Mac Cregger, SVP regional manager of Angel Oak Home Loans. “Home to our headquarters, we are excited to broaden our reach across the state and offer top-tier service to every corner of this thriving market. Angel Oak’s growth is largely a result of our steadfast dedication to high-quality products and superior client experience. We look forward to further growth not just within our home state, but also across the country to bring the best mortgage offerings available to our customers.”

Angel Oak’s variety of mortgage products provides a personalized solution for its diverse client base. The company’s dominating presence in Georgia and across the Southeast reflects its mission to deliver accessible and flexible mortgage options to underserved homebuyers around the country. Alongside the company’s traditional offerings, Angel Oak provides an assortment of nontraditional products for individuals who do not meet the strict lending requirements of banks. In addition, Angel Oak’s “MyHomeLoan” mobile app allows clients to view their mortgage status on the go.

“We take into account that every client is unique in their needs, and our products aim to match the goals of each individual to ensure customer satisfaction,” adds Jamie Rogers. “Angel Oak’s expansion to Acworth allows us to reach a new array of clients and emboldens our vision of making homeownership a reality for buyers far and wide across the state.”

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's USA Signs First-Ever Large-Scale Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs)
PU
09:40aAltiplano Reports Full Year of Cash-Positive Operations in Chile
NE
09:40aLITGRID : Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB is summoned
AQ
09:39aARTPRICE BY ART MARKET : 10 Works That Should Ignite Bidding at New York's Prestige Sales, 11 - 20 November 2019
AQ
09:39aCAMBRIDGE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:39aCASEY GENERAL STORES : Women's Forum of New York Honors Casey's General Stores for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom
BU
09:38aCAMDEN NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 44 (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:38aPUDO : and The Salvation Army Thrift Store Find A New Way in Canada To Benefit the Environment and Give Back Through Cardboard Boxes (or through online shopping)
AQ
09:37aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : EACS 2019 ViiV Healthcare to present 17 abstracts from its portfolio addressing the diverse needs of people living with HIV
AQ
09:37aATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Present Tab-cel Long-Term Clinical Outcomes from a Multicenter Expanded Access Protocol Study
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew strike over pay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group