Angel Oak Home Loans Welcomes Former MLB Player to Louisiana Branch

09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Ryan Schimpf joins the roster as a Licensed Mortgage Advisor

Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, welcomes former Major League Baseball Player, Ryan Schimpf, as a Licensed Mortgage Advisor. Ryan is looking forward to serving his hometown area of Covington and all of Louisiana.

Following an impressive athletic career, playing most recently for the Los Angeles Angels, Mr. Schimpf is ready to transfer his attitude and determination from the field to the mortgage lending industry. Winning a national championship playing for Louisiana State University in 2009 and being named the 2016 National League Rookie of the month, Mr. Schimpf knows the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve high-quality results.

“Through my years of playing in the major leagues, I’ve developed a set of skills that will help me be confident in my new role as a licensed mortgage advisor,” says Schimpf. “Whether it be my commitment to quality service, to having a team-player mentality I am looking forward to lending my expertise to homebuyers across my home state.”

Mr. Schimpf joins the company during a period of tremendous growth and innovation. Angel Oak continues to hire talented individuals that show dedication to delivering the high-quality service the firm is known for. As a result, the company has achieved consecutive, record-breaking loan volume for three quarters. As a leader in the lending space, Angel Oak has proven its ability to offer an array of innovative loan products to borrowers that help make home buyers become home owners.

“We are excited to bring on talent like Ryan who exemplify all of the qualities that make for a great licensed mortgage advisor,” says Richard LaNasa, President of Angel Oak Home Loans. “As our presence in the Southeast continues to grow, we will continue to do our part to ensure homebuyers have a strong team of mortgage experts ready to help.”

Angel Oak Home Loans currently operates in 18 states across the U.S., offering traditional and non-traditional borrowers a variety of services including non-QM options for those who do not meet today’s tight bank lending standards. Prospects and borrowers also have access to the user-friendly Angel Oak “MyHomeLoan” mobile app which gives them 24/7 access to their loan application, loan process and other features.

In the future, Mr. Schimpf plans to serve in the states of Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. If you live in Covington, LA area and would like to connect Mr. Schimpf, please follow him on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually, not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.


