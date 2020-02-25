|
Angel Samuel Seda and others v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/6)
02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Angel Samuel Seda (U.S.), JTE International Investments, LLC (U.S.), Jonathan Michael Foley (U.S.), The Boston Enterprises Trust (U.S.), Brian Hass (U.S.), Stephen John Bobeck (U.S.), Monte Glenn Adcock (U.S.), Justin Timothy Enbody (U.S.), Justin Tate Caruso (U.S.)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Colombia (Colombian)
Date Registered:
March 25, 2019
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
February 25, 2020
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, New York, NY, Washington, D.C. and Irvine, CA, U.S.A
Respondent(s):
Agencia Nacional de Defensa Jurídica del Estado and Dirección de Inversión Extranjera y Servicios, Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo, Bogota, Colombia
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
February 25, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Klaus Sachs (German), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Charles Poncet (Swiss), appointed by the Claimants; and Hugo Perezcano Díaz (Mexican), appointed by the Respondent.
