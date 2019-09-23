Angela Haralson Joins Brident Dental as Vice President, Operations

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, an affiliate of Western Dental, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, today announced the appointment of Angela Haralson as Vice President, Operations for Texas.

Ms. Haralson comes to Brident Dental with a strong background in the dental industry. She spent eight years with ClearChoice, a dental support organization for independently owned and operated dental offices in 38 states and a leading provider of dental implants. At ClearChoice, Ms. Haralson served as Regional Director over the Western Division, which included Los Angeles and markets in Utah, Arizona and Nevada. Earlier in her career, she served as National Director for the Coastal and Waterfront Division of United Country Real Estate.

At Western Dental, Ms. Haralson will oversee clinical support, financial management and business development for 68 Brident Dental and affiliated offices in Texas.

“Angela brings substantial talent, experience and energy to this new position,” said Dr. Soumava Sen, President of Brident Dental. “In the past year, Brident has more than doubled our presence in Texas, and Angela will help us manage that growth and also drive new growth opportunities. We welcome her to our leadership team.”

Brident Dental has experienced significant growth this past year, adding 36 South Texas Dental offices as part of the purchase effective December 31, 2018 of 63 offices in Texas, California and Alabama from the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

“I’m excited to be part of Brident Dental, supporting a group of excellent doctors and hygienists and working with great team members to provide convenient access to high-quality dental care that is affordable,” said Ms. Haralson. “I look forward to helping this quality organization continue its growth in Texas.”

ABOUT BRIDENT DENTAL

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, with 68 offices throughout Texas (including South Texas Dental), is an affiliate of Western Dental, one of the nation’s largest dental providers and the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 321 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Brident offers pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

All of Brident’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care.

For more information, please visit www.brident.com.

