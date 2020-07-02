Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Angelo Gordon Raises Over $1.5 Billion for Most Recent European Real Estate Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon” or the “Firm”), a $35 billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, announced today that it has raised over $1.5 billion in equity commitments for its most recent European real estate fund, AG Europe Realty Fund III (the “Fund”), exceeding the Fund’s $1.2 billion target and hitting the Fund’s hard cap.

Consistent with Angelo Gordon’s approach to global real estate investing, the Fund will seek to identify off-market investment opportunities with a focus on sub-performing assets along the entire value-add spectrum, from those with attractive in-place cash flow to distressed assets that require significant capital restructuring and asset repositioning to stabilize. AG Europe Realty Fund III will target assets, across all property types, that are located in the UK and major markets in Western Europe and the Nordics.

The Fund received strong backing from existing Angelo Gordon investors and welcomed a number of new global institutional investors.

“We’d like to thank our new and returning investors for their confidence and support of our strategy, which enabled us to hit this Fund’s hard cap,” said Adam Schwartz, Co-CIO and Head of Real Estate at Angelo Gordon. “Our limited partners’ robust response speaks to the talent of our experienced team and depth of our industry expertise, which paired with our strong network of trusted operating partners, create a distinctive edge when it comes to deal sourcing, improving asset performance, and value creation.”

Co-Portfolio Manager of European Real Estate Anuj Mittal added, “Significant levels of dislocation and distress in the real estate sector in the UK and Western Europe persist, with political uncertainty, weak banks, and sluggish economies contributing to the emergence of new pockets of stress. Additionally, we believe COVID-19 will likely lead to a new set of distress. Our focus has long been on buying transitional assets in geographies with strong fundamentals, and that strategy coupled with our network of more than 40 operating partners with deep local knowledge make us well-positioned to select and capitalize on the most compelling investment opportunities in the region.”

AG Europe Realty Fund III’s predecessor fund, AG Europe Realty Fund II, closed in 2018 at over $840 million. Since 2009, the Firm has purchased more than 75 real estate transactions in Europe totaling over $4 billion.

ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The Firm currently manages approximately $35 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 500 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aHITACHI : looks to expand energy business abroad after ABB deal
AQ
06:58aLINDSAY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58aDNB : to Recognize NOK19 Million Hit From Basis Swaps in 2Q
DJ
06:56aPOWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Richard Berkling appointed new CEO of PowerCell Sweden AB
AQ
06:56aCARDINAL HEALTH : to Webcast Discussion of Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results for Fiscal Year 2020 on August 6
PR
06:52aRIO TINTO : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
06:51aJapan's investment drive in LNG faces risk of souring - study
RE
06:51aNORDECON : Construction contract (Lidl store in Tartu)
AQ
06:51aBrookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer to Acquire Up to 9,166,667 Shares of Class a Stock at a Price of $12 Per Share
GL
06:51aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Announces Earnings Release Date
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
2TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
3ADO PROPERTIES : ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO Properties announces fully underwritten capital increase with subscr..
4FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
5GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group