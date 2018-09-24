Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AngioSoma Announces New Ecommerce Platform Featuring Innovative Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) announced today the launch of their new ecommerce site for its retail brand, SomaCeuticals™. The site, YouthfulBrilliance.com, features products within the Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical industries currently with a future roadmap to expand product offerings with key partnerships and their growing Amazon storefront. AngioSoma is optimistic the new site launch paired with a new, innovative marketing plan will provide a solid foundation to continue research and development of new product lines designed to enhance lives.

“The new YouthfulBrilliance.com sub-brand and website exemplifies AngioSoma’s innovative approach to the market and our unique target audience with a feature rich ecommerce site that sets the foundation for our future growth plans,” says Alex Blankenship, president of AngioSoma. “As SomaCuetical’s online strategy evolves and customer base matures, we have high expectations of the cumulative impact this brand will have on our overall market strength.”

AngioSoma takes these new market indicators as a challenge to innovate and expand offerings to capitalize on the popularity of these surging industries in alignment with these mega trends. The global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach $578.23 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and SomaCeuticals™ is well positioned to expand its market share with new product launches coming early in Q4, 2018.

The invention of cosmeceuticals has revolutionized the cosmetic and personal care industry. These beauty products can resolve the cause of imperfections naturally rather than covering them. Due to this ability, the share of cosmeceuticals is increasing in and it is anticipated that the global cosmeceuticals market will reach $72.2 Billion by 2022.

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma, Inc. (https://angiosoma.com), a Nevada corporation based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to improving the mental and physical wellbeing of men and women. To accomplish that purpose, we are launching a line of supplements under our Somaceuticals™ common identity. Our supplements cover three industry segments: nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aEyeGate Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Both PRK and PE Pilot Studies
GL
06:56aInterpace Diagnostics Announces Reimbursement Expansion of ThyGeNEXT™
GL
06:55aROSEHILL RESOURCES INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:55aOVERSTOCK COM : Medici Ventures Announces Beta Launch of Bitsy.com Cryptocurrency Wallet and Exchange
AQ
06:55aBühler launches digital service MoisturePro for optimal food and feed drying
TE
06:54aCARETECH : Form 8.3 - Cambian Group/CareTech Holdings
PU
06:54aBAYHORSE SILVER : Maiden resource 6 million ounce, ni-43-101 inferred, bayhorse silver mine, oregon, usa.
PU
06:54aCAMBIAN : Form 8.3 - Cambian Group/CareTech Holding PLC
PU
06:54aCAMBIAN : Form 8.3 - Cambian Group/CareTech Holdings
PU
06:54aCopper Extends Gains Despite New Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
3OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
4APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.