AngioSoma Announces New Ecommerce Platform Featuring Innovative Products

AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) announced today the launch of their new ecommerce
site for its retail brand, SomaCeuticals™. The site,
YouthfulBrilliance.com, features products within the Nutraceutical and
Cosmeceutical industries currently with a future roadmap to expand
product offerings with key partnerships and their growing Amazon
storefront. AngioSoma is optimistic the new site launch paired with a
new, innovative marketing plan will provide a solid foundation to
continue research and development of new product lines designed to
enhance lives.
“The new YouthfulBrilliance.com sub-brand and website exemplifies
AngioSoma’s innovative approach to the market and our unique target
audience with a feature rich ecommerce site that sets the foundation for
our future growth plans,” says Alex Blankenship, president of AngioSoma.
“As SomaCuetical’s online strategy evolves and customer base matures, we
have high expectations of the cumulative impact this brand will have on
our overall market strength.”
AngioSoma takes these new market indicators as a challenge to innovate
and expand offerings to capitalize on the popularity of these surging
industries in alignment with these mega trends. The global
nutraceuticals market is projected to reach $578.23 billion by 2025,
according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and
SomaCeuticals™ is well positioned to expand its market share with new
product launches coming early in Q4, 2018.
The invention of cosmeceuticals has revolutionized the cosmetic and
personal care industry. These beauty products can resolve the cause of
imperfections naturally rather than covering them. Due to this ability,
the share of cosmeceuticals is increasing in and it is anticipated that
the global cosmeceuticals market will reach $72.2 Billion by 2022.
ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.
AngioSoma, Inc. (https://angiosoma.com),
a Nevada corporation based in Houston, Texas, is dedicated to improving
the mental and physical wellbeing of men and women. To accomplish that
purpose, we are launching a line of supplements under our Somaceuticals™
common identity. Our supplements cover three industry segments:
nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,”
“anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company
to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005284/en/