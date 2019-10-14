Log in
Angion Announces Several Strategic Additions to its Management Team to Support the Future Development and Commercialization of ANG-3777

10/14/2019 | 10:40am EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class therapy targeting acute kidney injury, today announced the appointment of several members to its management team, including Mr. Kevin Norrett as senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Dr. Tracy Mayne as vice president of medical affairs, Mr. Daniel Iazzetti as vice president of human resources and Mr. David Upchurch as vice president of technical operations.

“This is an exciting time for Angion, as we move ahead in our quest to develop first-in-class treatment options for patients diagnosed with acute kidney injury, who have limited treatment options. Our team has been rapidly expanding its ranks with experienced executives in order to address the next round of regulatory, clinical and commercial requirements that we expect to face as we prepare to report data from our pivotal Phase 3 study and implement the next stage of our strategy for the ANG-3777 program,” said Dr. Jay Venkatesan, chief executive officer of Angion. “The addition of Kevin to our management team as chief commercial officer will be invaluable as we look to advance ANG-3777 and our pipeline of assets through clinical development, regulatory review, and potential commercialization in hopes of transforming the lives of patients with acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery or renal transplant.”

Mr. Norrett brings over 20 years of experience to Angion. Over the course of his career, he has become an expert at helping clinical-stage companies transition to full commercialization. Most recently, he served as vice president of marketing, market access and commercial operations at Aimmune Therapeutics, where he helped build the commercial function and the launch strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Norrett was vice president of market access and commercial development at ZS Pharma (acquired by AstraZeneca), where he was instrumental in launching its first therapeutic into nephrology and cardiology. He has also held multiple leadership roles at both Exelixis and Genentech across commercial strategy, market access, marketing and market planning. Finally, his multi-faceted background also includes several years of finance and manufacturing experience through his time with SG Cowen’s healthcare investment banking team and with SyStemix (acquired by Novartis). Mr. Norrett earned his M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, his M.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of California, Los Angeles and his B.S. in biological sciences from the University of California, Davis. 

Dr. Mayne joins the Angion team with decades of pharmaceutical and clinical experience. He most recently served as head of health policy and systems research at Genentech. Prior to Genentech, Dr. Mayne held the role of head of medical affairs strategic research at Purdue Pharma. He also served as vice president of Covance Market Access after acting as the global renal anemia lead for Epogen/Aranesp at Amgen. Dr. Mayne joined the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer, where he served as the economic lead for the Celebrex/Bextra portfolio and the economic lead for Lipitor. Dr. Mayne received his Ph.D. in clinical health psychology from Rutgers University and completed his clinical training in the psychiatry residency program at the University of California, San Francisco.

Mr. Iazzetti bring more than 20 years of human resources and talent acquisition experience to Angion. He is an expert in helping companies align talent with business strategies and passionate about leveraging technology to help companies scale. Mr. Iazzetti formerly served as the head of human resources for Five Prime Therapeutics a, clinical stage immune-oncology company. Prior to this, he held human resource leadership positions at Actelion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Johnson and Johnson) and ZS Pharma (acquired by AstraZeneca). Mr. Iazzetti was also a member of the Talent Acquisition team at Gilead Sciences earlier in his career. He received his B.A. in psychology from Marist College.

Mr. Upchurch has played numerous roles in the pharmaceutical development and lifecycle phases over 25 years, including preparing national and international registrations, engineering and assembling global outsourced supply chains and improving compliance status at multiple manufacturing sites. Mr. Upchurch has held leadership roles in manufacturing and supply operations with both Agouron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, where he supported launch of over 15 novel therapies. Most recently, David served as head of quality for Napo Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Upchurch earned his M.B.A from the University of San Diego, his M.S. in organic chemistry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his B.S. in chemistry from Sewanee.

About Angion
Angion Biomedica Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute kidney injury, a serious, life-threatening condition without therapeutic options. The Company’s lead clinical asset, ANG-3777, is engineered to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, an important mechanism in organ repair. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

